A Man Who Was Trapped In The Snow For 5 Days Told Police He Survived On Taco Sauce

A man in Oregon was trapped in his car on a rural road for almost five days during a snow storm, and told police that he survived by eating taco sauce that he'd found in his car before a snowmobiler found him, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

Jeremy Taylor told investigators that he had gone up a forest service road last Sunday with his dog when his Ford 4runner got stuck in the snow, the sheriff's office said.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office released a missing person report for Taylor, describing him as a 5-foot-11-inch 36-year-old man, with blonde hair and blue eyes. In a post on Facebook, the office asked for help finding Taylor, noting that he was last seen getting gas in Sunriver, Oregon, and that he was known to visit the forested area in town because he liked to go off-roading.

On Friday afternoon, a snowmobiler who said they had found Taylor called 911, the office said. Rescuers who found Taylor and his dog, Ally, said they were both "in good condition, but hungry after being stuck in the snow."



Taylor told investigators that he'd fallen asleep, and woke up on Monday to see more snow had piled up. He was unable to get his car out of the snow, so he tried to walk to safety wth Ally. But the deep snow made it difficult, and they returned to the SUV.

While waiting to be rescued, Taylor told police, he stayed warm by periodically starting his vehicle. For food, the sheriff's office said, Taylor had "used a few taco sauce packets he had."

In a Facebook post late Friday night, Taylor thanked his family and friends and told them that he and his dog were safe. "Got lucky, lets never do that again," Taylor said.



Dozens of friends wrote back to say they were relieved, and some said they were shocked that he had survived on packets of hot sauce.

"Taco bell fire sauce saves lives," Taylor responded.

Taylor did not respond to a request for an interview from BuzzFeed News.

