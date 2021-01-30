SOPHIE, A Grammy-Nominated Pop Artist And Producer, Has Died At 34

"Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell," music labels Transgressive Records and Future Classic said in a statement. "She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

Sophie Xeon, a Grammy-nominated pop artist and visionary producer who went by SOPHIE, died in a "terrible accident" in Athens, Greece on Saturday, the artist's music label said. SOPHIE was 34.

SOPHIE worked with artists like Madonna, Vince Staples, Charli XCX, and Nicki Minaj. The musician's most notable work with Charli XCX include her VROOM VROOM EP and the song "After The Afterparty".

In 2018, SOPHIE released a debut studio album titled Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides. The album was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Dance/Electronic Album that year.



SOPHIE was born in Glasglow, Scotland and spent a large portion of their career performing anonymously — often in darkness or in a DJ booth.

In an interview with PAPER Mag in 2018, SOPHIE talked about their debut single and music video for "It's Okay To Cry," and spoke about embracing transness.

"For me, transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren't fighting against each other and struggling to survive," SOPHIE told the magazine. "On this earth, it's that you can get closer to how you feel your true essence is without the societal pressures of having to fulfill certain traditional roles based on gender."

Artists from across the music industry mourned SOPHIE's death.