Megan Thee Stallion And Beyoncé Dropped A Surprise “Savage” Remix And All Proceeds Go To Charity
Our wigs are missing and for a good cause.
We were minding our black-owned business in quarantine on Wednesday when Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé dropped a surprise remix to Megan's song “Savage.”
The original song had quickly become one of TikTok dancers’ favorites as people stuck at home during nationwide stay-at-home orders started doing dance challenges with their families set to it and a mix of other tracks.
In an Instagram post promoting the new remix, Meg Thee Stallion said that all of the artists’ proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief in Houston through Bread of Life, Inc., an organization whose mission is to “sustain, equip and transform those in poverty and the low to moderate income communities with compassion and dignity,” according to their website. Representatives for Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion did not immediately respond for comment.
Like many other people who saw Megan Thee Stallion’s tweet about the surprise drop, we were shook at the power of the two Houston musicians collaborating on a song in the middle of ~all of this~.
Even the Twitter trends wanted to remind us that Beyonce is top 2 and she ain’t No. 2.
Most people were shocked to find out that Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter knew about OnlyFans.
It even encouraged some of the BeyHive to start their own OnlyFans account.
And for a lot of people (including us), this song single handedly made their entire quarantine.
Just imagine rapping parts of this during the next Beyoncé tour.
The internet just wanted to say thanks to Meg and Beyoncé.
