We were minding our black-owned business in quarantine on Wednesday when Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé dropped a surprise remix to Megan's song “Savage.”

The original song had quickly become one of TikTok dancers’ favorites as people stuck at home during nationwide stay-at-home orders started doing dance challenges with their families set to it and a mix of other tracks.

In an Instagram post promoting the new remix, Meg Thee Stallion said that all of the artists’ proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief in Houston through Bread of Life, Inc., an organization whose mission is to “sustain, equip and transform those in poverty and the low to moderate income communities with compassion and dignity,” according to their website. Representatives for Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion did not immediately respond for comment.