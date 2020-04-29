 Skip To Content
Megan Thee Stallion And Beyoncé Dropped A Surprise “Savage” Remix And All Proceeds Go To Charity

Our wigs are missing and for a good cause.

By Ryan Brooks and Ayanna Miller

Posted on April 29, 2020, at 6:39 p.m. ET

We were minding our black-owned business in quarantine on Wednesday when Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé dropped a surprise remix to Megan's song “Savage.”

The original song had quickly become one of TikTok dancers’ favorites as people stuck at home during nationwide stay-at-home orders started doing dance challenges with their families set to it and a mix of other tracks.

In an Instagram post promoting the new remix, Meg Thee Stallion said that all of the artists’ proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief in Houston through Bread of Life, Inc., an organization whose mission is to “sustain, equip and transform those in poverty and the low to moderate income communities with compassion and dignity,” according to their website. Representatives for Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion did not immediately respond for comment.

Like many other people who saw Megan Thee Stallion’s tweet about the surprise drop, we were shook at the power of the two Houston musicians collaborating on a song in the middle of ~all of this~.

Beyoncé really said
Beyoncé on her way to the studio to record the Savage remix:
Megan AND Beyoncé. Both from Houston. Both hotties. Both on the same track.
Even the Twitter trends wanted to remind us that Beyonce is top 2 and she ain’t No. 2.

The top 2 trends in the US.. Beyoncé vs Beyonce #SavageRemix
Most people were shocked to find out that Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter knew about OnlyFans.

I just heard Beyoncé’s verse on the savage remix and I’m SHAKING that she said “demon time might start an onlyfans”
When Beyoncé said “demon time might start an onlyfans” Jay-Z: #savageremix
It even encouraged some of the BeyHive to start their own OnlyFans account.

Beyoncé said start an onlyfans so guess what we doin
And for a lot of people (including us), this song single handedly made their entire quarantine.

listening to beyoncé rap again is the closest thing to human touch i’ve felt in 8 weeks
Just imagine rapping parts of this during the next Beyoncé tour.

Just imagine... next Beyoncé sold out world tour is going to have some sort of mix of Bow Down/Savage/flawless
The internet just wanted to say thanks to Meg and Beyoncé.

Dear Beyoncé,
