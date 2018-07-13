The New Progressives Seek To Solve The Democratic Party’s Biggest Problem

"If we only talk about racial justice issues or if we only talk about economic issues we’re going to be leaving some people out."

A new generation of progressive politicians campaigning on economic populist policies like Medicare-for-all has found a new language and approach to an old puzzle for the American left: melding an alliance across the lines of race and class.



Intersectionality has long been a major conversation on the left — but in 2016, for example, mounting national protests about criminal justice produced, in the reality of politics, scenes of Bernie Sanders awkwardly facing Black Lives Matter protesters, and struggling to win over voters of color.



In Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s win over Rep. Joe Crowley in last month’s Democratic New York primary, there were flickers of a more successful approach: She campaigned explicitly with the backing of the Democratic Socialists of America, while also making an explicit argument about the way race and class function in the United States, in a district where black and Latino constituents outnumber white constituents, and one where the population is largely working class — and still won the quickly gentrifying areas of the district to build a coalition of voters that helped her topple Crowley.

“I can’t name a single issue with roots in race that doesn’t have economic implications, and I cannot think of a single economic issue that doesn’t have racial implications. The idea that we have to separate them out and choose one is a con,” Ocasio-Cortez recently told the Nation.

And she’s not alone in her primary success: Some also point to Ben Jealous, the former head of the NAACP and a prominent backer of Bernie Sanders, who just won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Maryland, running as a candidate with deep roots both in civil rights and in the economic left as another example of the strategy at work.

“If we only talk about racial justice issues or if we only talk about economic issues we’re going to be leaving some people out,” Maria Svart, the national director of Democratic Socialists of America, told BuzzFeed News, going on to note that “if the larger progressive movement wants to win we need a broader coalition of working-class people” across racial and economic lines.

That’s the old dream of the left. Sanders’ campaign generated a wave of enthusiasm from a progressive movement largely categorized as white — but effectively lost the nomination early in South Carolina and other Southern states, where black voters strongly supported Hillary Clinton over the Vermont senator.

Figures like Jesse Jackson have tried to build this exact coalition before: In the spring of 1984 — while mulling a second bid for president — Jackson coalesced a wide-ranging, rainbow coalition of progressives, black activists, and working-class white voters annoyed with the status quo of the Democratic Party that would push his progressive populist campaign to better-than-expected results in the primary elections despite ultimately losing the bid for the party’s presidential nomination to Walter Mondale. “Our purpose is to give progressive groups a sense of cohesion,” Jackson told the Times at an April 1984 press conference announcing the formation of the Rainbow Coalition.