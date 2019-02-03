The President Called Football A “Dangerous Sport” And Said He Would Have A "Hard Time" Letting Barron Play

President Donald Trump called football a "dangerous sport" in an interview with CBS that aired on Super Bowl Sunday, and said he would not guide his 12-year-old son Barron towards the game.

"It's a very good question. If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn't," Trump said on Face The Nation, when CBS's Margaret Brennan asked if Trump would let his son play.



"I just don't like the reports that I see coming out having to do with football — I mean, it's a dangerous sport," Trump said, adding that Barron played soccer.



"I thought the equipment would get better, and it has. The helmets have gotten far better but it hasn't solved the problem," Trump said. "I think the NFL is a great product, but I really think that as far as my son — well I've heard NFL players saying they wouldn't let their sons play football. So, it's not totally unique, but I would have a hard time with it."



In 2015, the NFL reported that concussions in the league had declined by 35% over a three-year period.



Trump, who has mocked the NFL for becoming too soft, has previously said that he missed the high-impact tackles that the NFL and college leagues have taken steps to prevent, and that their absence was "hurting the game."



"They’re ruining the game! They’re ruining the game. That’s what they want to do. They want to hit. They want to hit! It is hurting the game," he said at a September 2017 rally in Alabama.

