Police Are Investigating A Possible Hate Crime After A Noose Was Found Outside A Church In DC

A noose was found hanging from a tree outside The St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. on Friday morning.

The noose was taken down by police and kept as evidence. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told BuzzFeed News that the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The church’s reverend said they prayed with police officers and church staff after the noose was removed from the tree in a note posted on the church’s website.

“That symbol of hatred has no place in our churchyard, in our city, or our country. I know that this symbol causes fear in people's hearts,” Reverend Michele Morgan said in a statement.

The church has received “overwhelming” support from the community and past parishioners following the incident, Morgan said.

The Thirteenth, a vocal ensemble, had been renting the church’s space to practice for a performance that portrays Jesus as a Black man and tells the crucifixion story through a lens of systemic racism for two weeks when the noose appeared on Friday morning.

The church has also had Black Lives Matter flags stolen over the past year.