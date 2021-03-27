Police Are Investigating A Possible Hate Crime After A Noose Was Found Outside A Church In DC
A vocal ensemble had been renting the church’s space to practice for a performance that tells the crucifixion story through a lens of systemic racism when the noose appeared.
A noose was found hanging from a tree outside The St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. on Friday morning.
The noose was taken down by police and kept as evidence. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told BuzzFeed News that the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
The church’s reverend said they prayed with police officers and church staff after the noose was removed from the tree in a note posted on the church’s website.
“That symbol of hatred has no place in our churchyard, in our city, or our country. I know that this symbol causes fear in people's hearts,” Reverend Michele Morgan said in a statement.
The church has received “overwhelming” support from the community and past parishioners following the incident, Morgan said.
The Thirteenth, a vocal ensemble, had been renting the church’s space to practice for a performance that portrays Jesus as a Black man and tells the crucifixion story through a lens of systemic racism for two weeks when the noose appeared on Friday morning.
The church has also had Black Lives Matter flags stolen over the past year.
D.C. churches have been targeted in recent months for their support of the Black Lives Matter movement and as political violence encapsulated the Capitol following the presidential election.
In January, The Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church filed a lawsuit against the Proud Boys saying the group destroyed its Black Lives Matter banner and trespassed on its property.
-
Ryan Brooks is a politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Ryan Brooks at ryan.brooks@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.