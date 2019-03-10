A Pennsylvania Man Says He Found A Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Abusing Underage Girls And Gave It To Law Enforcement
Attorney Gloria Allred is representing Gary Dennis, who found the tape. Authorities in New York declined to comment.
A newly discovered video tape appears to show R. Kelly allegedly abusing "more than one underage girl," and has been sent to authorities in New York, attorney Gloria Allred said at a press conference Sunday.
Pennsylvania resident Gary Dennis found the recording while looking through an old box of video tapes in his house, and approached Allred, she said.
Dennis told reporters that he was sorting his tapes when he discovered a sports tape with Kelly's name on it.
"I thought it was a recording of an R. Kelly concert," Dennis told reporters. "To my shock and surprise, R. Kelly appeared to be on the tape — but not in concert. Instead, he was sexually abusing underage African-American girls."
Dennis said that the man on the tape appeared to be in control of the camera and as directing the girls on "what to do and what to say," he said. "In addition, he was engaging with these children in sexually abusive acts."
Allred said that a person who looks like R. Kelly appears in the video and that they don't know the identity of the children in the video.
Allred said she believed it was Kelly on the video, but couldn't say that with "a 100% certainty."
Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg said in a text message to BuzzFeed news that Kelly denied being on any tape with underage girls. "The doubt here is self-evident, with reporting that the man on the tape kinda, sorta looks like R Kelly. That doesn’t make it him. It is not him," Greenberg said.
Allred is also representing other women who are accusing Kelly of sexual misconduct. She said Dennis does not know how the tape came to be in his possession.
"There have been friends that gave him sports tapes because they know he likes sports," Allred explained. "He has no idea, he's tried to think about it but there's no idea. These are very old tapes."
She said that Dennis had never met or communicated with Kelly, and that he had never been to any of Kelly's concerts.
Lawyer Michael Avenatti said last month that he sent another tape that appears to show Kelly sexually assaulting an underage girl, to prosecutors in Chicago.
Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four women. He recently served two stints in jail, first for failing to post $100,000 bond on sexual abuse charges, and then for failing to pay his ex-wife $161,663 in child support. Kelly was freed Saturday after an anonymous source paid the amount for him.
Allred told reporters that the tapes were sent to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, and urged anyone with similar tapes to turn them over to authorities.
John Marzulli, a spokesperson for the Eastern District, declined to comment.
