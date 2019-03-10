A Pennsylvania Man Says He Found A Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Abusing Underage Girls And Gave It To Law Enforcement

A newly discovered video tape appears to show R. Kelly allegedly abusing "more than one underage girl," and has been sent to authorities in New York, attorney Gloria Allred said at a press conference Sunday.

Pennsylvania resident Gary Dennis found the recording while looking through an old box of video tapes in his house, and approached Allred, she said.

Dennis told reporters that he was sorting his tapes when he discovered a sports tape with Kelly's name on it.

"I thought it was a recording of an R. Kelly concert," Dennis told reporters. "To my shock and surprise, R. Kelly appeared to be on the tape — but not in concert. Instead, he was sexually abusing underage African-American girls."

Dennis said that the man on the tape appeared to be in control of the camera and as directing the girls on "what to do and what to say," he said. "In addition, he was engaging with these children in sexually abusive acts."

Allred said that a person who looks like R. Kelly appears in the video and that they don't know the identity of the children in the video.



Allred said she believed it was Kelly on the video, but couldn't say that with "a 100% certainty."

Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg said in a text message to BuzzFeed news that Kelly denied being on any tape with underage girls. "The doubt here is self-evident, with reporting that the man on the tape kinda, sorta looks like R Kelly. That doesn’t make it him. It is not him," Greenberg said.