What If Democrats Lose The Senate Because Of New Jersey? Progressives Are Trying To Make Sure That Doesn't Happen.

Progressive Democrats have gained momentum this year campaigning for transparency in political campaign funding and railing against corruption in government — but they now find themselves in the odd position of supporting a candidate whose record isn’t exactly in step with their narrative.

Sen. Bob Menendez, who has been in the Senate since 2006 and in Congress since 1993, is in an unexpectedly close Senate race in New Jersey against Republican Bob Hugin, after Menendez spent a majority of the last three years fighting corruption charges that were dropped following a mistrial last November.

Progressive activists, hoping to take control of the Senate away from Republicans, are now in the uncomfortable position of contorting to defend a senator whose recent history cuts against their own messaging.

Hugin, a former pharmaceutical executive, has made the senator’s corruption trial a centerpiece of his campaign, while progressives working to save Menendez are trying to get beyond that by reminding voters what they believe to be at stake if the senator loses.

“The stakes in this election couldn’t be higher. Democrats across New Jersey — progressives and moderates alike — need to unite behind Senator Bob Menendez, a proven fighter, and champion for the values we all cherish,” a statement released in July by a litany of grassroots groups including the New Jersey Working Families Alliance, Blue Wave NJ, and Indivisible NJ said.

In conversations with activists across the state, many privately acknowledge that Menendez isn’t the strongest or most liked candidate and insist on emphasizing that the corruption charges against the senator had been dropped before lavishing praise on Menendez’s record.

“Given his latest legal affairs, it’s really tainted the senator’s record for some people,” said executive director of Action Together New Jersey Winn Khuong, before saying that she was working to remind the 18,000 members of her organization about the senator’s record on civil rights and reproductive health.

In the almost solidly blue state, grassroots momentum has largely focused on flipping Republican-held congressional districts. In the competitive 11th district, Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill raised $1.9 million in second quarter fundraising, compared to Menendez’s $1.6 million. But as polls show a narrow margin for Menendez, grassroots activists have started organizing and canvassing to play up the senator’s pre-indictment record.

“I think we’ve been paying attention to the opportunities to flip the House in New Jersey,” said New Jersey Working Families Alliance executive director Analilia Mejia. “The more we learned about Bob Hugin and how he would represent us, we realized that while we should be focused on these congressional races, we should also make sure we defend and hold the Garden State’s Senate seat.”

With the Senate still in session, Menendez has had little time to campaign and define himself outside of Hugin's ads focused on his dropped corruption charges.

Salomon Melgen, a Florida eye doctor, who was mentioned in the charges against Menendez, was sentenced to 17 years in prison over a separate Medicare fraud case for charging Medicare for treatments that patients didn’t need. Menendez had been charged with being bribed by Melgen with flights, vacations, and campaign contributions to lobby on his behalf.

In a Hugin ad called “Two Bobs,” Hugin’s campaign attacks Menendez over the corruption charges. “Bob Menendez chose a life in politics. Serving his donors. Getting indicted. Found guilty of breaking the law by Republicans and Democrats,” the ad says.

