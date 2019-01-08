Two Sisters, 14 And 12 Years Old, Have Been Charged With Killing Their Mother

Amariyona Hall, 14, who is being charged as an adult, and her younger sister, who has not been identified because she is being charged as a juvenile, were arrested on Friday. They were both charged with murder.

They also allegedly tried earlier in the week to run her over with a car, according to the Enterprise-Journal .

The sisters allegedly stabbed 32-year-old Ericka Hall multiple times and shot her once in the chest with a small-caliber handgun inside the family's Magnolia home, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Office.

Two sisters aged 14 and 12 years old have been charged with killing their mother in Mississippi, law enforcement officials told BuzzFeed News.

"She was stabbed in her back. The knife was still in her back," Robin Coney, Ericka Hall's aunt, told WLBT.



"The girls, when I drove up, they were like 'Tee Tee, we didn't do this,'" Coney told reporters. "And I was like, 'Ok, if y'all didn't do it, where were y'all when the people doing it did it?'"



Coney didn't immediately return a message for comment.

Neighbors told WAPT that Ericka Hall — a mother of four, with two other daughters aged 16 and 1 — was killed days after she took away her daughters' cellphones.

Ericka Hall was found on the ground outside of the house. Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.



“It was her gun. It was in her car,” said Coney. “So they had got it out. So I guess when they were doing all that to her, she was probably trying to get to her gun to fight for her life.”



The two girls went to a neighbor's home after the assault to ask for a ride because their grandmother had just died, according to police. But the neighbors called their mother to confirm, and she was soon after found by family members, according to WLBT.



Amariyona Hall is being charged as an adult and is being held in the Pike County jail on a $150,000 bond. The 12-year-old is being held at the Adams County Detention Center.

Amariyona Hall will have a preliminary hearing on Jan. 22, 2019.