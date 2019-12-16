Mike Bloomberg’s Presidential Campaign Will Keep Some Staffers On Throughout The General Election — Even If He’s Not On The Ballot

Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign is promising some prospective campaign field staffers in battleground states that they’ll be employed with the campaign even if the former New York City mayor isn’t on the ballot for the general election in November, a person familiar with the campaign told BuzzFeed News.

“We’re building an operation to make sure Donald Trump doesn’t get a second term, and that is a concurrent operation of running in the primary while building an apparatus to run in a general election starting right now against Donald Trump and contesting him in the states where he’s had free advertising by holding rallies and building the apparatus to win a general election,” a Bloomberg campaign staffer told BuzzFeed News.

“We’re already contesting it in those states because we believe Democrats need to be doing that right now.”

The campaign is also moving into the New York Times’ old office in the near future, according to a person familiar with the campaign. The move into the historic New York City building is part of the campaign’s intense, high-paced entrance into the Democratic primary. Since Bloomberg announced that he was running for president, the campaign has hired more than 300 staffers — 100 of those staffers have been sent to field teams across 15 different states.

Before Bloomberg launched his presidential campaign, he committed to spending $100 million on anti-Trump advertisements and has committed $15 million to $20 million on voter registration efforts in battleground states across the country. That’s in addition to his direct campaign spending, which has already reportedly totaled around $100 million since he entered the race in late November.

During a recent field office opening in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bloomberg promised that the campaign wouldn’t disappear from the state after Super Tuesday. “We’ll be staying through Nov. 3, when we defeat you-know-who and turn North Carolina blue,” said Bloomberg.