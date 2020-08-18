Michelle Obama’s Convention Speech Was An Urgent Plea For Voters Not To Sit Out 2020

Former first lady Michelle Obama made an impassioned plea for Americans to vote out President Donald Trump en masse, in a key role during the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Her speech was radically different from the one she gave at Democrats' convention in 2016, which focused above all else on making a positive case for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. Instead, Obama's pre-recorded speech Monday night painted a picture of a country in chaos under Trump, with a plea for Americans to vote in large numbers if they want to return the country to a semblance of normalcy.

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can and they will if we don’t make a change in this election,” Obama said. “If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head,” Obama said during her speech, which was recorded days before Monday’s start to the convention. “He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

In a speech that focused heavily on race relations and conditions during the pandemic, Obama urged voters to turn out to restore empathy to the country for future generations. She pointed toward strained conditions like Black Lives Matter protestors being shot with rubber bullets outside the White House, families struggling during the pandemic, and the faltering economy to urge voters that they need to turn out en masse.

This isn’t the first time that Obama has criticized Trump or the racial tension he helped foster across the country. During her 2016 DNC speech, she alluded to the birtherism conspiracy that Trump fueled during Obama’s presidency.

“We urge them to ignore those who question their father's citizenship or faith. How we insist that the hateful language they hear from public figures on TV does not represent the true spirit of this country,” Obama said on stage in 2016.

“How we explain that when someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don't stoop to their level. No, our motto is, when they go low, we go high.”

But in a sharp turn from her 2016 speech, Obama urged voters in Monday’s speech that “going high” wasn’t about just “putting on a smile and saying nice things”. She told Democrats that “going high” required action.

“It means scraping and clawing our way to that mountain top. Going high means standing fierce against hatred while remembering that we are one nation under God, and if we want to survive, we’ve got to find a way to live together and work together across our differences.”