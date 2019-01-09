Kevin Hart Is Refusing To Talk About His Anti-Gay Tweets Any More

Kevin Hart appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday and had a defiant message for anyone still looking for a response after his past anti-gay comments resurfaced last year: "I'm done with it. It gets no more energy from me."

Hart repeatedly told host Michael Strahan that he had "addressed" his anti-gay jokes in the late 2000s and when the comments resurfaced after he was named as Oscars host last year. (While he had offered explanations for his comments in the past, neither BuzzFeed News nor Vulture nor CNN were able to locate any definitive apology from Hart until the one he issued when he announced he was quitting as Oscars host. On Monday, he apologized once more while speaking on his radio program.)

"If it's accepted, great. If it's not, it's nothing I can control. Some things are left out of your hands," he said Wednesday. "So I'm done with it. I'm over it."

Hart also definitively ruled out hosting this year's Oscars, saying that it was too late to prepare.

His latest comments come after a controversial interview on Ellen last week sparked backlash against Hart and host Ellen DeGeneres. Black queer critics pushed back on DeGeneres' interview with Hart for being too soft as he embarked on an apology tour following the controversy.



"It shows me that there is no ending to it," Hart told GMA of the backlash after his Ellen appearance. "If you keep feeding this energy then it's going to grow. You're not getting no more of my energy from it. I'm not giving no more."

"What else do you want?" he added. "You want blood? You want my arms?"

In addition to joking during stand-up sets about one of his "biggest fears" being if his son were gay, Hart also routinely tweeted anti-gay jokes and slurs until as late as 2012. In one since-deleted tweet, he joked about beating his son if he found him playing with a dollhouse, while in another he called someone a "gay bill board for AIDS."

Pushed repeatedly by Strahan, Hart responded again, "I'm over it. I'm not saying how I've changed any more."

Asked if he had an understanding of how his comments affected LGBT youth, Hart responded, "I have an understanding that I've addressed it and I've said everything I can possibly say, so I'm over it."

