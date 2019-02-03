ICE Agents Arrested 21 Savage, Saying He Is A British Citizen And That His Visa Had Expired, According To Reports

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 21 Savage on Sunday, claiming that the Atlanta-based rapper is from the UK and his visa, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the AP.



An ICE spokesperson told the AJC that 21 Savage was taken into custody in a "targeted operation."



21, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was described by the spokesperson as an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national" who entered the US in July 2005, on a visa that expired a year later.