ICE Agents Arrested 21 Savage, Saying He Is A British Citizen And That His Visa Had Expired, According To Reports
An ICE spokesperson said that 21 arrived in the US in 2005.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 21 Savage on Sunday, claiming that the Atlanta-based rapper is from the UK and his visa, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the AP.
An ICE spokesperson told the AJC that 21 Savage was taken into custody in a "targeted operation."
21, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was described by the spokesperson as an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national" who entered the US in July 2005, on a visa that expired a year later.
21 has claimed to be from Atlanta and has long been considered a local in city's expansive list of rappers. He performed in Atlanta on Thursday in the Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena.
ICE representatives told the AJC and the AP that he has been placed in deportation proceedings.
21's attorney, Dina LaPolt, told TMZ that the team is working with authorities to "clear up any misunderstanding" and secure his release.
Representatives for ICE and 21 Savage did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
