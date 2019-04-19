Elizabeth Warren Wants The House To Begin Impeachment Proceedings Against Donald Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called on the House to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Friday, following the public redacted release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential obstruction of justice.

“The Mueller report lays out facts showing that a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election to help Donald Trump and Donald Trump welcomed that help,” Warren tweeted on Friday. “Once elected, Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack.”

“The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty,” Warren added. “That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States.”

Warren is the first Democratic presidential candidate to publicly support moving forward with impeachment proceedings against the president, as many in her party, like House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, have said they are not in favor.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, who are both also running for president, both said that Congress should not take the possibility of impeachment proceedings off the table in statements on Friday, but didn’t explicitly call for Congress to open those proceedings.

"I think it would be perfectly reasonable for Congress to open up those proceedings,” Castro said in a CNN segment Friday. “It’s clear that Bob Mueller in his report left that in the hands of Congress. They’re going to decide wether they go down that route.”



New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Thursday that she would support a resolution that would study if the House should start impeachment proceedings against Trump, which was introduced by Rep. Rashida Tlaib last month.