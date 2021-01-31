ICE Deported A Survivor Of The El Paso Walmart Shooting Who Was Assisting In The Investigation, Her Lawyers Say

A survivor of the 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting who was assisting law enforcement officials with the case has been deported by ICE following an arrest during a traffic stop, according to lawyers with the Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services (DMRS).



The woman, identified only as Rosa to protect her identity, was arrested at a traffic stop by El Paso Police for two outstanding 2015 traffic citations last Wednesday, DMRS said. She was booked into the El Paso County Jail and turned over to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The agency deported Rosa to Ciudad Juárez on Friday morning.

Rosa survived the mass shooting at Walmart in August 2019, where at least 22 people were killed. Police said at the time that the shooter admitted to targeting "Mexicans," and described the shooting as a hate crime.



Rosa told KTSM that she and her sister witnessed the shooter attack the first victim outside the store, and she cooperated with the FBI and local authorities to provide information about the case.

Anna Hey, the deputy director and attorney at law for DMRS, which is representing Rosa, told BuzzFeed News in a Saturday interview that Rosa had received a certification from the El Paso District Attorney's office that said she was helpful in the investigation around the shooting.

The certification would allow Rosa to apply for a U Visa, which allows victims of crimes who are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in investigations and prosecutions to remain in the United States for four years.



“Rosa is a survivor of one of the most horrific events to ever take place in El Paso. She came forward and presented herself to both El Paso police and FBI officials to give a statement of what she saw on that fateful day," Hey also said in a separate statement, adding that ICE officials nevertheless deported her based on a years-old order.