Cynthia Nixon Defends Herself Against Anti-Semitism Attack And Calls Cuomo "Notoriously Vindictive"

Cynthia Nixon, the insurgent progressive candidate for governor in New York, said Monday that she is “appalled” by a mailer to primary voters paid for by the New York State Democratic Party accusing her of being soft on anti-Semitism, and that she does not believe that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be able to escape blame.

“I’m the mother of Jewish children whose grandparents narrowly survived the Jewish holocaust and had a lot of family who didn’t survive. The idea that they would accuse me of being soft on anti-Semitism is an outrage,” Nixon said on BuzzFeed News’ AM to DM Monday morning.



Asked later in the interview why she believes New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has chosen not to publicly endorse her or Cuomo, Nixon said, "I make of that that Andrew Cuomo is notoriously vindictive, and Bill de Blasio has to think of the people of New York City first and foremost, and I completely understand his decision."



Over the weekend, progressive activists and reporters raised concerns about the mailer, which said that “with anti-Semitism and bigotry on the rise, we can’t take a chance with inexperienced Cynthia Nixon, who won’t stand strong for our Jewish communities.” The mailer was sent just days before Thursday's primary.