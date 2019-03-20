Cory Booker Teased The Possibility Of A White House Wedding With Rosario Dawson

Sen. Cory Booker, a Democratic presidential hopeful, took a brief detour from talking about politics to praise his girlfriend, actor Rosario Dawson, on The Ellen Show and flirt with the possibility of a White House wedding.



“She’s just an incredible human being,” Booker told Ellen DeGeneres of Dawson in an interview airing Wednesday. “She’s a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already and that sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable.”

Dawson had similar things to say in an interview with TMZ confirming that the two were dating last month, following months of speculation and Booker hinting that he had a “boo” on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

“He's a wonderful human being. It's good to spend some time together when we can. We're very busy,” Dawson told TMZ.

Booker told DeGeneres that Dawson has made him more “courageous” in the love that he projects and wants to see in the United States.

"I’m very, very blessed to be with someone that makes me a better person,” Booker added.

Later in the interview, DeGeneres pushed Booker on the possibility of a White House wedding.

“I mean if you go in single and have a wedding in the White House — I mean — we would watch,” DeGeneres said. “That would be like our royal wedding that’d be great.”

“So you’re saying if Rosario and I get there, wait, don’t do the marriage before?” Booker jokingly asked.

“Would you help preside over the wedding?” he asked DeGeneres.

“Yes, I’d be a big part of that,” DeGeneres confirmed as they shook hands.