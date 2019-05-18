A Man Dropkicked Arnold Schwarzenegger In The Back. He Says He Didn't Even Realize It Happened.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former body builder, star of the Terminator franchise, and governor of California, has reassured fans that there is "nothing to worry about" after video of man dropkicking him from behind went viral on Saturday.



The incident occurred at the Arnold Classic Africa, a sports festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, as Schwarzenegger was filming a video for Snapchat of himself admiring young contestants with jump ropes.

Shortly after Schwarzenegger, 71, put down the phone, a man lurking nearby ambushed him from behind, jumped in the air, and kicked him in the back.

In videos of the attack that soon went viral on social media, Schwarzenegger can be seen stumbling a bit, as a security guard tackles the man to the ground.

The man who decided to kick the former professional bodybuilder can be heard yelling, "Help me! I need a Lamborghini!" in the background of the commotion.

