A Man Dropkicked Arnold Schwarzenegger In The Back. He Says He Didn't Even Realize It Happened.
It takes more than that to bring down the Terminator.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former body builder, star of the Terminator franchise, and governor of California, has reassured fans that there is "nothing to worry about" after video of man dropkicking him from behind went viral on Saturday.
The incident occurred at the Arnold Classic Africa, a sports festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, as Schwarzenegger was filming a video for Snapchat of himself admiring young contestants with jump ropes.
Shortly after Schwarzenegger, 71, put down the phone, a man lurking nearby ambushed him from behind, jumped in the air, and kicked him in the back.
In videos of the attack that soon went viral on social media, Schwarzenegger can be seen stumbling a bit, as a security guard tackles the man to the ground.
The man who decided to kick the former professional bodybuilder can be heard yelling, "Help me! I need a Lamborghini!" in the background of the commotion.
Festival organizers said on Twitter they believe that incident was "carefully planned" by the man, who they described as "a crazed fan... [who] is known to the police for orchestrating similar incidents in the past."
Organizers added that security handed the man over to the police, but that Schwarzenegger did not want to press charges.
"He views this as an unfortunate incident by a mischievous fan," they said.
Schwarzenegger was said to be unharmed and in "good spirits" after the incident.
"None of us could have foreseen that something like this could have taken place," they said.
Schwarzenegger himself tweeted that he thought he'd just been pushed by the crowd and that he didn't realize he'd been kicked until he watched the video himself.
"I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat," Schwarzenegger said.
South African police and a representative for Schwarzenegger didn't immediately respond for comment.
