Two American Teenagers Were Detained For Allegedly Killing A Police Officer In Italy

Two American teenagers were detained in Rome on Saturday as Italian officials investigate their roles in the stabbing of a police officer near their hotel following a drug deal that went awry.



RAI, an Italian state news outlet, showed a detention order on air identifying the two Americans as Gabriel Christian Natale Hjorth, 18, and Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, from San Francisco.



Cerciello Rega Mario, the 35-year-old deputy police sergeant who died, got married a little more than a month ago.



The Carabinieri, one of Italy's major national police forces, said in a press release that the teens took the bag of a drug dealer, or possibly someone involved with the dealer, after a transaction went wrong.

The teens, the police said, "threatened to not give it back to him without payment of 100 euros and a gram of cocaine."

The person whose bag was taken reported it to the Carabinieri. Plainclothes police went to the area where the teens and the bag owner were supposed to meet and swap the bag for the ransom, police said.

But, police said, the teens engaged the police. "Even though the officers identified themselves as being Carabinieri, didn't hesitate to engage in a struggle, culminating in the mortal wounding," the statement said. The officer was stabbed eight times, the state police said. He died in a hospital.

