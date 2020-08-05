Mark Makela / Getty Images Biden listens to a question from the media after delivering a speech at the William Hicks Anderson Community Center, on July 28, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

In a new national survey of Latino voters between the ages of 18 and 34, a majority of respondents said that they would definitely be voting in the upcoming election and that they’re fired up but nervous about the outcome of the race between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden. The survey conducted by Telemundo and BuzzFeed News found that 64% of young Latino voters said they would definitely vote in the upcoming election. The voters told surveyors that they’re feeling enthusiastic and nervous about the upcoming race — 57% of young voters said that they were feeling “fired up” about the race and 52% said that they were feeling nervous.

BuzzFeed News

The poll also found that nonwhite young voters overwhelmingly support Biden’s campaign. Sixty percent of young Latino voters, 75% of young non-Hispanic Black voters, and 72% of young non-Hispianic Asian voters said that they would vote for Biden, compared to the respective 19%, 12%, and 16% who said they would vote for Trump. Forty percent of young non-Hispanic white people said they would vote for Trump, compared to the 48% who said they would vote for Biden. While young Latino voters said that they were more likely to vote for Biden in the upcoming election, they are still unsure about what the result will be. Biden and Trump are separated by just 1% when the voters were asked who is likely to win the presidential election — 53% of voters said they believe Biden will win and 52% said that they think Trump will be reelected. A large majority — 73% — of young Latino Biden supporters said they believed that Trump supporters would cheat to win the election, while 51% of Trump supporters said Biden supporters would cheat to win the election.

BuzzFeed News