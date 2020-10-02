Is It Dangerous To Have More Debates?

Guests of President Donald Trump refused to wear masks. Coronavirus testing was left up entirely to the individual campaigns. And three men in their seventies gathered in the same room and spoke — and frequently yelled — for 90 minutes straight.

Less than 72 hours after Trump shared the debate stage with Joe Biden this week in Cleveland, the news that the president had tested positive for the coronavirus, after months of downplaying the threat of the pandemic, has upended the normal rhythms of an already upended campaign just 32 days before the election.

Trump’s diagnosis, rendered on Thursday and made public in a tweet early Friday morning, has left the future of the three remaining debates in serious doubt, raised questions about health and safety protocols in Cleveland, and cast sudden concern on remaining campaign travel just as Biden was beginning to pick up the pace of his presidential bid and reinstitute aspects of a traditional field program.

The former vice president tested negative for the coronavirus Friday, though tests in subsequent days may produce different results. A ventilation expert told BuzzFeed News that, given the space between the two candidates and the apparent timeline of Trump’s illness, transmission of the virus between the candidates was unlikely.

On Friday afternoon, Biden traveled to Grand Rapids, Michigan, as previously planned for a campaign trip.

The Cleveland Clinic, which cohosted Tuesday’s debate between Trump and Biden and serves as the health adviser to the Commission on Presidential Debates, said its health and safety requirements aligned with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing, and “masking,” the clinic said in an emailed statement.



In response to questions about why members of Trump’s family and traveling party were allowed to sit maskless in the debate hall, the Clinic issued a separate statement: “Individuals entering the debate hall were masked and in some cases removed their masks once seated. A Cleveland Clinic physician did offer audience members masks, but some did not adhere to the requirement.”

The clinic did not provide specifics about the ventilation protocols employed inside this week’s debate or clarify if it had any role in overseeing or verifying tests conducted by the campaigns. The clinic said everyone permitted inside the debate hall had tested negative for COVID-19, but that individuals traveling with both candidates, including the candidates, were tested “by their respective campaigns” before the debate.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere said Friday that everyone who traveled on Air Force One to Tuesday’s debate was tested that day, but did not provide further details about the testing and did not answer a question about how that was communicated to the clinic. Biden campaign officials did not immediately respond to questions about their pre-debate testing.

Asked about the process on Fox News Friday, Wallace said, logistically, the candidates would not have had time to be tested by the Clinic on arrival, agreeing with an interviewer's categorization of an "honor system."

"Yeah, there was an honor system when it came to the people that came into the hall from the two campaigns," Wallace said.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonpartisan organization that hosts the presidential and vice presidential debates every four years, declined to answer questions on Friday about its health and safety protocols or its plans for the remaining debates.

The next debate, between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden’s vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, is still scheduled to take place at the University of Utah on Wednesday. On Friday, Pence and Harris both said they had tested negative for COVID-19, and Harris is set to travel as planned to Las Vegas on Friday afternoon to hold multiple events, a Biden aide said.

Shawn Wood, a spokesperson for the University of Utah, said the vice presidential debate will implement the same health and safety guidelines established by the Commission on Presidential Debates in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic. Wood said they will ensure a requirement that everyone inside the debate hall wear masks “at all times,” save for Pence, Harris, and the debate moderator, Susan Page. He also said that the university has upgraded the ventilation system in the debate venue, Kingsbury Hall, to a “hospital-grade filter,” MERV 13.

Wood would not say if the University of Utah will be overseeing testing for Pence, Harris, and their respective staffs. “We are requiring a negative test to enter the perimeter. That’s all I can say,” he said on Friday.

Asked about enforcing the mask rule throughout the debate, Wood referred the question to the Commission on Presidential Debates, which did not respond.

