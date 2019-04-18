Terry McAuliffe Will Not Run For President In 2020

"If I do run, it will be the funnest campaign," Terry McAuliffe recently said.

"It will be a happy tour."



The 62-year-old former governor of Virginia — a close Bill and Hillary Clinton ally, a master high-dollar fundraiser, and a gregarious, always-hyperactive, always-smiling presence on the campaign trail — will not be bringing his "happy tour" to the 2020 race for president, he announced on Wednesday night in an interview with CNN.

“I thought long and hard,” said Mcauliffe, wearing an orange University of Virginia polo shirt. “I’ve been reaching out to folks all over the country. Dying to run for president. Think I could really make a difference. Think I could beat Bush — I mean, Trump — like a rented mule. But we’ve got issues in Virginia and I’m concerned about Virginia. Since February, we’ve had a lot of problems there,” he said.



Before he left office in Virginia, McAuliffe helped to successfully elect Ralph Northam, his lieutenant governor, as his hand-picked successor. Northam remains in office, but became beset by scandal earlier this year after admitting to using black face as a young adult in the 1980s. McAuliffe, along with other elected officials in and outside Virginia, called on Northam to resign, calling the situation "untenable."

“Where can you help people the most and change people’s lives," McAuliffe said on Wednesday. "As you know, it happens at the state level. And I don’t want anyone in Virginia to think that I’ve abandoned them. I would love to have run for president."

"But you know what, getting into a field of 20 today and trying to get your message to break through, where tomorrow I could make a real difference to the commonwealth of Virginia.”

Asked by CNN's Chris Cuomo whether he would run again for governor of Virginia, where governors may serve only one term consecutively but can run again in the future, McAuliffe did not rule out another gubernatorial campaign.

“That’s two years away,” he said, noting he is focused on helping Virginia Democrats win back control of the state House and Senate.



McAuliffe, who left the Virginia governor's mansion in early 2018, spent the last year hinting at a potential presidential run. He appeared regularly on MSNBC and CNN. He worked the phones for advice and gossip — calling as many as 400 friends, donors, and former elected officials, some multiple times each, according to former aides. And on Twitter, he got into the habit of taunting President Donald Trump.

