Agency Deletes Listing For Joint Paid Speeches By Robby Mook And Corey Lewandowski

"This was solely our team’s idea," the firm says.

The Washington speaking agency Leading Authorities deleted marketing material from its website on Wednesday morning that advertised joint paid appearances featuring Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's respective campaign managers.

The web page, removed following a report late Tuesday by BuzzFeed News, pitched Clinton's Robby Mook and Trump's Corey Lewandowski as an "entertaining pair sure to keep any audience engaged," offering a "future-focused look at why Trump won."

A spokesperson for the firm, Matt Jones, said the marketing material "was generated by our team," not Mook or Lewandowski. "We're removing it."

"There has been great interest in both Corey and Robby individually, but want to be clear that they have not teamed up," he said. "This was solely our team’s idea."

Jones declined to say whether the operatives had been consulted directly.

Neither Mook nor Lewandowski had been shown the language on the speaking agency's website, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mook tweeted that he had not committed to the arrangement and that he is no longer affiliated with the agency. He had yet to deliver any speeches for Leading Authorities.