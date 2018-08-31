After Internal Upheaval, The Founder Of The Firm Behind Bernie 2016 Is Leaving

The founder of Revolution Messaging, the digital firm behind Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, is departing the company after sweeping client and staff losses and at least three internal complaints about his management style.

Employees at the progressive firm learned this week that Scott Goodstein will be leaving after a decade at the helm of the company. A Revolution Messaging spokesperson, Moira Muntz, confirmed Friday that Goodstein had been bought out of his majority stake and has plans to depart.

"Scott built this successful digital agency from scratch and after nine years he moved on in June to pursue new projects and has advised in the transition as needed," Muntz said in a statement.

On the heels of 2016, Revolution Messaging became synonymous with the communications and online fundraising strategy that propelled Sanders in a long campaign against Hillary Clinton. But inside the building, employees felt the internal culture failed to live up to its own progressive values.

In interviews with 23 current and former staffers, detailed in a July report by BuzzFeed News, employees described Revolution Messaging as a “toxic” and “volatile” workplace — and a cautionary tale about movement politics meeting the hard reality of what it takes to build a long-lasting and functional institution.

