Podesta: "Reasonable" Assumption That Trump Orbit Knew About Hacked Emails

The Clinton campaign chairman told reporters on Tuesday night that he believes “there’s at least a reasonable belief that Mr. Assange may have passed this information onto" Roger Stone, the former Trump campaign official and longtime associate.

On a flight here aboard Clinton’s campaign plane, John Podesta spoke to reporters for the first time since the website WikiLeaks began publishing thousands of his personal emails, including messages that could potentially damage the Democratic nominee.

Podesta said the FBI and law enforcement authorities are investigating the “criminal hack” of his email as part of an ongoing inquiry into attacks by Russian intelligence on other organizations, including the Democratic National Committee this summer.

US officials have linked some hacks that have been posted on WikiLeaks, the website DC Leaks, and a website run by a hacker named Gufficer 2.0, to a wider effort by Russia “intended to interfere with the US election process."

On Tuesday night, the Clinton campaign chairman pointed to comments made earlier this year by Roger Stone, a longtime member of Trump’s orbit and a former adviser to the campaign.

“A couple of months ago, Roger Stone confirmed that he was in touch with Julian Assange,” Podesta said, referencing the WikiLeaks founder, who has said he will not comment on sources.

"Around the same time, Stone pointed his finger at me,” Podesta added, “and said that I could expect some treatment that would expose me and ultimately sent out a tweet that said it would be my time in the barrel.”

