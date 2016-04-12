Clinton Camp Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

To mark the occasion on Tuesday, campaign officials built “Our Year On The Trail,” an interactive website designed to show supporters they're part of a broad coalition.

Hillary Clinton at the first event of her campaign on April 14, 2015, in Monticello, Iowa.





On April 12, 2015, one year ago on this day, a massive political machine known as “Hillary for America” first came clanking and grinding into the public world, unveiling an infrastructure of political strategists and consultants, field offices and digital properties — all underpinning an effort to make Hillary Clinton president.



The question on that Sunday afternoon as the candidate left home in Chappaqua, N.Y., heading West for her first event in Iowa, was whether the voters would follow.

One year later, on the anniversary of the launch, Clinton is celebrating the millions of supporters who made a powerhouse campaign into what her aides argue is a grassroots coalition. To mark the occasion on Tuesday, officials built “Our Year On The Trail,” a website geared to show Clinton’s voters they are part of something big.

Using interactive tools, the page documents the campaign’s development over the last year. One function allows users to find out how many contributors share their first name (“276 other Hillarys have joined this campaign, too!”), zip code (13,689 from Chappaqua), and astrological sign (26,909 Scorpios; “She’s a Scorpio, too!”). In another tool, a map plots donations and volunteers over the last 12 months, timed to an icon of Clinton’s face bopping from state to state, tracing her travels.

("Mary" was the most common name for a Clinton donor this year, per the site. And her Virgo and Leo supporters far outnumber those who align with the other 10 astrological signs: more than 45,000 Virgos and 43,000 Leos signed on.)

The site ends with a brief thank you from the candidate to her supporters, signed with a hand-written “Hillary”: “I’m grateful for all you’ve done… When the road ahead is tough, you need the best people by your side. That’s why I’m thankful for you.”