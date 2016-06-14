Clinton Calls Trump's Insinuation About Obama And Terrorism “Shameful”

What America should be looking toward, she said on Tuesday in a speech aimed forcefully at Trump, is the spirit of a letter written by George H.W. Bush in 1993.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Hillary Clinton assailed Donald Trump for his “shameful,” “disrespectful” suggestion after the terrorist attack in Orlando, the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, that President Obama sympathized with terrorists.



“Just one day after the massacre, he went on TV and suggested that President Obama is on the side of the terrorists. Now, just think about that for a second,” Clinton told the crowd here in a packed Pittsburgh union hall, standing behind a newly designed campaign placard that read, “STRONGER TOGETHER."

“Even in a time of divided politics," Clinton said, "this is way beyond anything that should be said by someone running for president of the United States."

“What Donald Trump is saying is shameful.”

The presumptive GOP nominee made the suggestion in two interviews the morning after 49 were pronounced dead at the hands of an American-born terrorist.

On the TODAY show, Trump said many people believe Obama doesn’t “get” the threat posed by ISIS, then added: “A lot of people think maybe he doesn’t want to know about it.” In a separate appearance on Fox News, he floated vague theories about whether Obama has “got something else in mind” when it comes to terrorism: “There’s something going on. It’s inconceivable. There’s something going on.”

Although he dismissed news articles on the comments as “dishonest,” Trump did not deny the implication later on Monday in an interview with the Howie Carr Show. “Well,” he only said, “I’ll let people figure that out for themselves.”

At Tuesday's campaign event, invoking the weight of what “history will remember,” Clinton challenged Republicans to disavow Trump’s statements about Obama.



“I have to ask,” she said, "will responsible Republican leaders stand up to their presumptive nominee, or will they stand by his accusation about our president? Now I am sure they’d rather avoid that question altogether. But history will remember what we do in this moment.”