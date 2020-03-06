A Man Unfurled A Nazi Flag And Shouted Anti-Jewish Slurs At A Bernie Sanders Rally

“The senator is aware of the flag with the swastika on it and is disturbed by it,” said Sanders’ communications director, Mike Casca. Multiple protesters caused disruptions at the rally, including one who unfurled a “TRUMP” banner.

Sanders appeared to hear the commotion, turning to his right to look to the stands, but the flag had already been taken down. Aides told him about the incident after the rally.

The Anti-Defamation League identified the man as Robert Sterkeson, a white supremacist who has "harassed a range of Jewish and Muslim organizations and events," often posting the stunts on YouTube.

Security removed the man from the event several seconds after he unfurled the flag. Mack, who spoke to BuzzFeed News the day after the rally, followed him outside to make sure he was removed, and the man shouted racial slurs at him, an incident that was captured on video .

The man was shouting anti-Jewish slurs at Sanders and performing the Nazi salute , said Ron Mack, 40, an attendee at the rally who was sitting nearby. “He never put his arm down,” Mack said. “Everybody was in disbelief.”

The flag, styled professionally in the actual designs of Nazi Germany, hung prominently over a banister at the 7,000-person Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the start of Sanders’ speech. The person stationed himself in the upper deck of the arena, behind where Sanders was speaking.

PHOENIX — A man waving a Nazi flag and shouting “Heil Hitler” was kicked out of a rally for Bernie Sanders on Thursday, a shocking incident targeting the man running to be the first Jewish president.

The incident comes at a time of increasing concern about the rise of white nationalism in the country and a rise in anti-Semitic incidents, including deadly synagogue shootings. For Sanders and his team, it also comes weeks after prominent media figures described his rise in terms the candidate and his supporters have found to be anti-Semitic.

At the urging of his advisers, Sanders has spoken more openly this year about his background as the son of a struggling working-class Jewish family in Brooklyn much more explicitly than when he ran for the Democratic nomination four years ago. Earlier Thursday, his campaign released its latest video highlighting that. “I would be very proud to be the first Jewish president,” Sanders tweeted. He has spoken about how his Jewish heritage affects him “profoundly” and of visiting Poland, where much of his father’s family was murdered in the Holocaust.

Sanders’ father came to the US from Poland at the age of 17 to “to escape widespread anti-Semitism,” as Sanders put it during his campaign launch speech in March. The Vermont senator, born in 1941, has described growing up with an acute awareness that his father’s immediate family “was wiped out by Hitler and Nazi barbarism” during the Holocaust.

Over the last month, as he’s traveled across the county, Sanders has been preoccupied with and deeply angered by the media comparisons to the Nazi army and coronavirus, raising the issue publicly with reporters and privately with his advisers.

Before taking off for Arizona for his first rally since a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday, Sanders spoke to reporters at the airport in his hometown of Burlington, Vermont, describing the comparisons by the “corporate media” as “unprincipled” and “terrible.”

“You’re talking about a candidate who had to listen to somebody say that our supporters are brown shirts — that’s Nazi supporters. What a disgrace,” he told reporters. “A candidate who described a victory that we had as Nazis invading France.” Chris Matthews made the comparison on MSNBC last month, and left the channel this week after a string of missteps.

“You had on one of the TV stations the question, which is what the media is preoccupied with, ’How do we stop Bernie Sanders! We gotta stop the coronavirus and we gotta stop Bernie Sanders,” he said, feigning panic and alarm. “What a terrible thing.” In graphics on a segment put together by CNN’s Michael Smerconish, the host asked: “Can Either Coronavirus or Bernie Sanders Be Stopped?”

Sanders, who now faces a two-person race against Joe Biden after a stunningly fast turn of events in the Democratic primary over the last two weeks, has spent the days since his losses in 10 states in Super Tuesday airing grievances about the corporate media, appealing to reporters to cover the race as a debate of ideas.

“That’s the frame,” he said of the “Stop Sanders” coverage Thursday morning. “Not, my god, ‘You have a candidate who’s trying to bring working people [into] the political process.’”

Neither Sanders nor Biden is traveling with the protection of the US Secret Service — a somewhat atypical setup at this point in the primary for two major political figures. (During his first presidential run four year ago, Sanders received Secret Service protection at the start of voting in the Democratic primary, around the time of the Iowa caucus in February.)

On Wednesday, the day after protesters rushed the stage at Biden’s Super Tuesday event in Los Angeles, House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson asked the Department of Homeland Security to add both candidates to the USSS roster. “I think it’s an unfortunate sign of the times in 2020 — a white supremacist showing up at a public event with a swastika,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Anti-Defamation League. “They need to make sure they have adequate security at their campaign events.”

“I don't agree with all Bernie's ideas, for sure, but he's the highest-profile Jewish candidate running for the presidency and it's, albeit unsurprising, it's alarming to see the anti-Semitism being directed at him," he said.



