24 Totally Normal Hours On The Trail With Hillary Clinton

The FBI, Anthony Weiner, Iowa, and big smiles: The weirdest and yet most normal day for a campaign and candidate almost bizarrely unfazed by crisis.

Saturday, 12:13 p.m., White Plains, N.Y. Saturday on the trail begins like any other for Hillary Clinton. She steps onto the tarmac. She smiles. She waves. It's as if the events of the prior 24 hours, unfolding in dramatic and at points surreal turns, have either never occurred or are simply of no ultimate consequence to the candidate.



This, from the outside at least, is the Clinton campaign under siege. She and her aides, by now, after a long 18 months, are somewhat at home when in crisis. ("Happy warrior" is how a Clinton official described the candidate's state of mind on Saturday morning here in Westchester.)

Though little is still known about the new investigation from FBI director James Comey, made public in a letter to members of Congress, the probe will undoubtedly damage Clinton's standing in the race, with another round of email headlines landing on the front page of nearly every battleground state newspaper.



But on Friday, as news of the inquiry hit the presidential race just 11 days before election time — while the press scrambled for information with few details and without inflight internet, while Donald Trump assailed the latest “criminal scheme” — Clinton held her smile, and the day proceeded as planned. There were two rallies in Iowa. (“I am so excited and happy to be back here!”) There were special guests. (Celebrity DJ Samantha Ronson. Star photographer Annie Leibovitz. Childhood friend Betsy Ebeling.) And there was no mention of the FBI inquiry until the day was done.



Friday, 12:57 p.m. Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook takes questions about early vote returns aboard the “Stronger Together” Boeing 737 — flying through the Midwest without wifi. On the ground, Rep. Jason Chaffetz tweets that the FBI has informed him of emails that “appear to be pertinent” to the Clinton investigation.

1:21 p.m. News breaks aboard the plane, now making its initial descent into Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mook declines to address what looks like word of a new (re-opened?) FBI inquiry. Reporters refresh Twitter. “Gogo inflight experience is temporarily unavailable.”

1:39 p.m. Reporters unload onto the tarmac and take out their cameras and phones, waiting for Clinton. Twenty minutes pass.



On TV, back in Washington, NBC News’ Pete Williams is talking about the investigation (“to be purely technical about it, it’s really not being reopened”). Senior officials, he says, identified the emails as part of an “unrelated” case.

2:06 p.m. Clinton pops out of the front cabin. Big smile. Reporters shout over the drone of plane engines. "SECRETARY CLINTON, SECRETARY CLINTON? THE FBI?" She waves in the direction of the press. A few steps behind, a woman of the same age follows — Clinton's best friend since childhood, Betsy Ebeling, joining along for what would have otherwise been a normal day. ("Poor Betsy!" the reporters agree.)



2:07 p.m. The press spots the wiry-haired Leibovitz emerge from the plane, toting her camera. "I only had a minute," she says, rejoining the reporters. So there was a photoshoot? Amid the FBI news? Later, an aide says yes, this is safe to "deduce."

2:23 p.m. Motorcade arrives at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids. Pumpkins decorate the courtyard. Still nothing from the campaign on what is going on. Clinton takes the stage and exclaims, "Wow! What a beautiful day in Cedar Rapids!"

3:14 p.m. News alert from the New York Times: “New emails tied to the FBI's Clinton inquiry were discovered during the investigation into Anthony Weiner's sexting.”

3:18 p.m. A cheerful Clinton speaks for 30 minutes about Trump, his female accusers, and her many policy proposals. "I have a plan for just about everything… You know, maybe this is a woman thing. We make lists, right? I love making lists. And then I love crossing things off! So I want you to imagine that together we’re gonna vote on Nov. 8 for an agenda that will become a list that we will work on!"