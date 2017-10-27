BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Doctors Describe The Crisis And Confusion At Hospitals In Puerto Rico

news

Doctors Describe The Crisis And Confusion At Hospitals In Puerto Rico

Doctors said lives were lost in the chaos and confusion after Maria struck — officials say otherwise. Some of the surgeons and nurses spoke to Buzzfeed News for this video.

By Cristian Rossel

Map of San Juan, Puerto Rico

Reporting From

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Headshot of Cristian Rossel

Cristian Rossel

BuzzFeed Staff

Map of San Juan, Puerto Rico

Reporting From

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Posted on October 27, 2017, at 11:48 a.m. ET

Doctors in Puerto Rico told BuzzFeed News that the conditions at hospitals after Maria were chaotic — and that some people lost their lives as a result.

The Dorado Medical Center, in Dorado, Puerto Rico, on September 30.
Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

The Dorado Medical Center, in Dorado, Puerto Rico, on September 30.

In this video, BuzzFeed News spoke to several doctors and nurses who said they didn't have basic supplies.

They described patients who didn't go without required treatments for a week — and would arrive at the hospitals in terminal condition.

And patients who couldn't be moved quickly enough from one facility to another because of communications being down — one eventually died in transport, a nurse said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many doctors wouldn't speak on the record for fear of reprisal, like one ER doctor who described not having the right medications for patients with heart conditions.

Some hospital and government officials, though, disputed the accounts.

A spokeswoman for the Puerto Rico Health Department, the chief epidemiologist, said the doctor and nurse accounts were "rumor" — and that the truth will come out eventually.

Watch the full video here:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT