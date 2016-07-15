A Fake Photoshopped Photo Of This Sikh Guy Is Going Viral Again

Less than a year after being accused of being responsible for the attacks in Paris, an image circulating online claims Veerender Jubbal was involved in the Nice attack.

A Sikh man who was wrongly accused of being responsible for the Paris attacks last year has been targeted for a second time, after a photoshopped image circulated on social media claiming he was behind the attack in Nice.

People are editing, and photoshopping my selfies as if I am one of the people causing the issues/problems in Paris.

Jubbal spoke out against the fake image, and said he believed he was targeted by supporters of Gamergate because he was an outspoken critic of the controversial online movement.

People are wrongly identifying my Sikh friend as being responsible for the #Nice attack. Please help end the rumors.

On Friday, for a second time in less than a year, the fake image of Jubbal was being circulated online again.

It's not "just a joke." Last year several newspapers named him as a suspect. His life has never been the same. https://t.co/Gxtj4j21o7

Simran Singh, a friend of Jubbal, stressed the circulation of the faked image was not "a joke" and urged people to end the rumors.

Singh, who is a Senior Religion Fellow at the Sikh Coalition, said people who are sharing the photo are "fear-mongering" and "putting the lives of innocent people at risk."

Singh told BuzzFeed News: "Veeren has been an incredible advocate for equal rights across the online community, and unfortunately, people who disagree with his positions have attacked him in repulsive and inhumane ways. Last year, someone photoshopped an image of him and used it to spread rumors that he was involved in the Paris attacks. Now, someone else is circulating his photo and claiming he had something to do with the Nice attacks.

For those who think it's just a meaningless joke, last year when this happened, several news outlets in Europe published his photo and named him as a suspect. These false accusations put my friend's life at risk, and his life has never been the same."