The UN Warns That Europe Is On The Cusp Of A "Self-Induced Humanitarian Crisis"

The number of refugees crossing the Mediterranean into Europe in 2016 is fast approaching the figure for the entire first half of 2015, according to the UN refugee agency.

The UNHCR said 131,724 refugees and migrants arrived in Europe in January and February alone, and warned that Europe is on the cusp of a "self-induced humanitarian crisis" as countries struggle with the increasing number of arrivals.

The refugee agency said Greece was "already struggling" under the weight of growing numbers of arrivals in the country, and placed partial blame on governments' failure to reach agreements on resettlement numbers, as well as the introduction of new border restrictions.

"Inconsistent practices are causing unnecessary suffering and risk being at variance with EU and international law standards," UNHCR spokesperson Adrian Edwards said in a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday. "Greece cannot manage this situation alone. It remains absolutely vital therefore that the relocation efforts that Europe agreed to in 2015 are prioritised and implemented."

As of Monday, the number of refugees and migrants in Greece in need of accommodation had reached 24,000, with thousands of people sleeping out in the open in city centres and on the Macedonia-Greece border. The UNHCR said more resources and better coordination are "critical for averting wider suffering and chaos".