A Transgender Woman Was Raped And Set On Fire And People Are Demanding Justice

Rest in peace baby... You deserved to be who wanted to be and love who you wanted to love 😥🙏🏼 #HandeKadereSesVer

Local LGBT organizations — including Pink Life Association — held a press conference on Thursday, calling for the rights of transgender people in Turkey to be protected. Later that day, the Istanbul LGBTI+ network and Pride Week Committee released a public statement "demanding justice" for Kader and others who have been killed because of their sexual orientation.

Part of the statement read: "We feel great anger: our beloved friend Hande Kader was burned to death... Hande was a person who raised her voice against hate crimes and encouraged everyone to raise their voices too.

"We are constantly shouting at LGBTI+ Prides, Trans Prides and other protests that homophobic and transphobic statements are leading to hate crimes, murderers often escape unpunished, and hate crime laws are urgent. Unfortunately, our Prides have been banned in the last two years, yet we need to be seen, to be on the streets and to shout our demands in order to end hate crimes... We demand justice for all that lost their lives for being a woman, a trans or a gay."