A Mother Was Reunited With Her Missing Baby In The Nice Attack After A Facebook Post Went Viral

"Thank you to everyone who prayed and shared the posts and picture!”

The terror attack in Nice – which killed at least 84 people – caused chaos on the seafront on Thursday evening, forcing many family and friends to separate in an attempt to dodge the moving truck.

Among those separated in the chaos ​were​ an unnamed mother and her child. Her friends took to Facebook to ask for help to find the missing boy, including Yohlaine Ramasitera, who shared a photo of herself with the child as well as a contact number.