Tara Reade Knows She Has A Difficult Allegation. And She’s Had A Difficult Time Getting A Hearing.

Reade, who has alleged Joe Biden assaulted her in 1993, believes the media is applying a double standard to her story and Democrats aren’t taking her seriously.

Max Whittaker / the New York Times Tara Reade, a former aide to Joe Biden, April 11.

She has seen Joe Biden take questions on cable news and late-night television. She has watched him host virtual town halls with voters and online fundraisers with donors. And from her home in California, where she is keeping a daily watch on Twitter, Tara Reade has been waiting for someone — anyone — to ask the former vice president about her story. “He was on television twice today. No one asked him. No one’s asking the question,” Reade said in a phone interview earlier this month. “No one’s even posing the question.” On that particular day, Biden sat for an interview with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, appeared on a CNN coronavirus town hall with Anderson Cooper, and took questions during a 45-minute fundraiser with dozens of donors. More than a month after Reade first detailed a serious allegation of sexual assault, Biden is set to address the subject in a Morning Joe interview scheduled for Friday morning. For weeks, he didn’t receive a question about the claims, despite doing multiple interviews. Reade, who has fielded dozens of requests from reporters this month, said she is acutely aware that her allegations pose complex terrain for the “mainstream media’s” coverage of a Democratic Party that has long viewed both Biden as a beloved figure and President Donald Trump as a man accused of sexism and more than a dozen instances of sexual harassment and assault. As Democrats came to Biden’s defense this month as an advocate for women — marking a turn for a party that has embraced the notion of “believing women” as a baseline posture in the #MeToo era — Reade said she believes her story has been given short shrift compared to other accusations of sexual abuse against powerful figures. She named as an example Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who said she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, then Trump’s nominee to the court. After seeing her story refracted through the lens of Political Twitter, Reade said in a series of interviews this month she’s felt “marginalized,” “smeared,” and “discounted” — betrayed by Democrats she said she once admired. “It was really devastating when [Kirsten] Gillibrand and Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton, all on the same day, just basically implied my story wasn't true and they believe Joe Biden. I can’t describe to you what that felt like,” Reade said on Thursday, describing herself as a “lifelong Democrat” and in particular a fan of Abrams', the former Georgia House minority leader who has been campaigning to serve on the ticket with Biden as his vice presidential nominee. “I just— I’m stunned,” Reade said. “They didn't just say, ‘Oh, we're standing with Joe Biden until we hear more.’ They just discounted me. They marginalized me. They said they didn't believe me. I can't tell you,” Reade said, trailing off. “I cried for a while because they're important in my life. They've been figures that I looked up to.”

Handout / Getty Images Joe Biden speaks during a virtual coronavirus town hall from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, April 8.

At points over the last month, Reade has been scrutinized as much as her allegations. Some Democrats have pointed to her pro–Bernie Sanders tweets (“Bernie stay in!” she tweeted in late March), her writings praising Vladimir Putin (she told BuzzFeed News earlier this month that she had changed her views about Putin after reading writers like Julia Ioffe and Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny), and her decision to first seek a platform for her story on left-wing media outlets like Katie Halper’s podcast (“She's very trauma-informed,” she says of Halper) as markers of her credibility. Reade, a 56-year-old who says she put herself through law school as a single mother and still has hundreds of thousands of dollars in student and medical debt, says she is not ashamed to identify herself as “a working-class poor person.” She has followed the online discussion, political and academic, over the ways in which survivors are received in the public square. “I am not an ‘imperfect victim,’” Reade tweeted on Tuesday. Reade has accused Biden of digitally penetrating her in a Senate hallway when she was a staff assistant in his Senate office in 1993. She has said she filed a Senate personnel report at the time, told others in the office about the incident, and was removed from her duty of overseeing the interns. The Biden campaign has said the incident did not happen. Three former Senate aides, all of whom Reade said she complained to directly at the time about the assault, have said they don’t remember any such complaint or that it did not take place. One of them, Biden’s former executive assistant from 1982 to 2000, Marianne Baker, said in a statement provided by the campaign that she never once witnessed or heard of “any reports of inappropriate conduct, period — not from Ms. Reade, not from anyone.” Subsequent reporting has corroborated elements of Reade’s story. Former interns from the Senate office remember Reade being reassigned away from managing them, according to the New York Times. After Reade mentioned that her mother had called into Larry King Live, the Intercept published the transcript from a 1993 episode where a caller described her daughter’s negative experience with a “prominent senator,” though the caller does not detail the nature of the experience. Across different outlets, people who knew Reade have said she told them that she had had a bad experience with her boss in Washington — with varied levels of detail. In an interview with Business Insider, a former neighbor, Lynda LaCasse, said Reade detailed her full allegation against Biden in the 1990s. The New York Times and Washington Post each reported they spoke with an unnamed friend who had said Reade told her about the allegation in the 1990s as well. Others have provided more limited accounts — one friend told the Washington Post, for instance, that she remembered Reade saying Biden touched her arm and behaved inappropriately, but did not have other details. Reade’s brother initially told the Post he remembered her telling him that Biden was “inappropriate,” but followed up days later to clarify that he recalled Reade telling him that the then-senator had put his hands under her clothes. Through it all, Biden himself has remained silent. Publicly, aides have referred reporters back to a single statement, dated April 13, saying that while the former vice president believes women should have the space to tell their stories, this incident didn’t occur. Privately, they have distributed talking points to other Democrats advising them to rely on a New York Times investigation and to (inaccurately) insist the article concluded the incident never happened. Though the mainstream media has now started to aggressively cover the story, Reade has been disappointed with the length of time it took major news outlets to cover her allegation, as well as the tone of some of the coverage. Last year — when other women had come forward to say Biden had touched them in a way that made them uncomfortable — Reade told her local paper that while working for the former senator, he touched her neck and shoulders. In the same 2019 column, she said a supervisor told her that Biden wanted her to serve drinks at an event because he liked the way she looked. When she refused, Reade told the newspaper, her responsibilities were reduced. This spring, she turned to leftist outlets to tell her serious allegation of sexual assault by Biden, appearing on Halper’s podcast and Democracy Now. “I used to think that a Republican talking point was to call the mainstream media biased,” Reade said. “So I used to think, Oh, that's just a talking point for them. I don't believe it. But now I'm living it [in] real time, and I see it — like, I see it for what it is. Because I am a Democrat, or I was. But now I'm not anything, really. I’m politically homeless.”

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images Joe and Jill Biden walk after speaking at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, March 10.