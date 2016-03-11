No Debate Questions About Trump Campaign Manager's Alleged Manhandling Of Reporter

CNN pressed Trump on whether he's incited violence at his rallies, but there weren't any questions about campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's treatment of Breitbart News reporter Michelle Fields.

MIAMI — CNN asked Donald Trump tough questions on Thursday night about violence at his rallies and whether he has a responsibility to tone it down. But the network did not press or even bring up Trump's own campaign manager allegedly acting violently towards a journalist this week.

At a Trump press conference in Jupiter, Florida on Tuesday night, Breitbart News reporter Michelle Fields tried to ask Trump a question after the press conference and said she was roughly grabbed by Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, something another journalist said he witnessed as well. On Thursday, Fields tweeted a picture of her bruises that resulted from the encounter.

There weren't any questions about the specific incident, however, during the debate on Tuesday night.



The Trump campaign has denied that the incident happened and impugned Fields. Trump's spokesperson put out a statement earlier on Thursday saying "We leave to others whether this is part of a larger pattern of exaggerating incidents, but on multiple occasions [Fields] has become part of the news story as opposed to reporting it," and Lewandowski himself called Fields an "attention seeker" on Twitter and tweeted an article by banned-from-Twitter provocateur Charles C. Johnson attacking her.



Politico obtained an audio recording of the incident which aligns with Fields' version of events.



Following the debate, Trump told CNN's Dylan Byers that he did not believe the incident happened: