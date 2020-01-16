Mike Bloomberg’s Campaign Doesn’t Look Like Anything Else Happening In The Democratic Primary

As other Democratic presidential candidates briefly departed a freezing Iowa ahead of next month’s caucuses, Michael Bloomberg was hosting a large and grand rally at the Sheraton in Midtown Manhattan, the first big hometown event for the former mayor since he announced his campaign nearly two months ago. The theme: Women for Mike.



As pop hits spun by a DJ blared — from Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” to Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” — the titular women for Mike, wearing campaign t-shirts and waving signs, some of which had been made up to look hand-crafted, flooded the stage, hyping the crowd up. A small brass ensemble played briefly. The ballroom was bathed in pink and blue light. Attendees clutched glasses of wine and ate hors d’œuvres; the event even had a coat check. A campaign aide stopped by the press tables during the event to tell reporters that over 1,000 people were confirmed to be in attendance.

It wasn’t a typical primary season event, in other words. Bloomberg, of course, is not a typical primary candidate; he announced his candidacy a little less than two months ago, long after his opponents in the Democratic field, and, a committed centrist, he hasn’t always been a Democrat. He conducted his first and second campaigns for mayor of New York as a Republican and his third as an independent. Bloomberg toyed with running for president in the past, but only made good on the idea this cycle, and has stormed into the campaign with a shock-and-awe approach, using his enormous fortune to fund a massive advertising campaign and hire, as of now, 1,000 staffers.

Several women surrogates took turns speaking as warm-up acts to Bloomberg, including the actress Lorraine Bracco, who played Karen in “Goodfellas” and Dr. Melfi, Tony Soprano’s therapist, in The Sopranos. She exhorted the crowd to “teach your children about Mike Bloomberg” — “rise up ladies, our future depends on it.” Former Manhattan borough president C. Virginia Fields and Shenee Johnson, the mother of a 17-year-old boy who was killed by gun violence, also spoke.

Bloomberg’s partner Diana Taylor gave a brief speech on his behalf, sporting a campaign t-shirt. "I have spent the last 20 years of my life with Michael Bloomberg,” she said wryly. “You could say I’m the first 'woman for Mike.'" Fatima Shama, a former New York City official who is working for Bloomberg’s campaign, took a selfie with the crowd while giving her remarks, then instructed the audience on which hashtag to use to share it.

Slickly produced campaign videos appeared as interstitials throughout the introductory speeches, including one that featured an appearance by Judge Judy, another Bloomberg supporter.

Bloomberg took the stage to enthusiastic cheers and strolled to the lectern, where he mentioned that he had used that same Sheraton ballroom for an election night victory party for one of his mayoral campaigns. Bloomberg pitched himself as the candidate best prepared to defeat Donald Trump and restore sanity.

“My whole career I’ve been a doer and a problem solver,” Bloomberg said. He promised “less talk, less partisanship, less division, less tweeting — in fact, what about no tweeting from the Oval Office ever again?”

His anti-tweeting rhetoric struck an odd note after his social media team spent all of Tuesday night, as other candidates debated in Iowa, tweeting a series of head-scratching missives, including a photoshop of Bloomberg’s face on a meatball.