Michael Bloomberg Is Ending His Presidential Campaign

Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race after coming up short on Super Tuesday and endorsed Joe Biden.

“I’m a believer in using data to inform decisions," he said in a statement. "After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible — and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists."



“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it," he said. "After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden."

According to a senior Bloomberg aide, Bloomberg made the decision to drop out on Wednesday morning after a meeting with his senior staff.

The aide said that up until Friday, the campaign had believed they were in a three-person race. But the campaign's internal data had shown a dramatic shift toward Biden over the weekend as he won in South Carolina that ended up being reflected in the Super Tuesday results; the shift happened so fast they "couldn't even model it."

The aide said that the campaign had started to struggle in the week before the Nevada caucuses late last month, as Bloomberg began to take a "ferocious amount of incoming" in the form of opposition research and attacks on his record. This, compounded with Bloomberg's poor debate performances, put the campaign in a downswing it didn't have time to recover from before Super Tuesday. A plan for turning Bloomberg's campaign into an organization to help Biden is still being worked out, the aide said.

Bloomberg called Biden Wednesday morning and they had a "good" conversation, another aide to the former mayor said.

Bloomberg had faced increasing pressure to get out of the race after Biden won South Carolina by a commanding margin, emerging as the favorite moderate candidate to take on frontrunner Bernie Sanders.



His decision to actually end the campaign comes after voting across 15 states and territories on Super Tuesday.

Though Bloomberg was not on the ballot in any of the four early states, he had been able to raise his poll numbers significantly in the Super Tuesday states in which he was competing by mounting an aggressive advertising campaign across the country. Bloomberg spent an unprecedented amount during his brief campaign, which only launched in November, months after most other candidates had entered the race. The billionaire former mayor of New York used over $500 million of his own fortune on his campaign, refusing to take donations and hiring an enormous staff.

For a time after the Iowa caucuses, which left the party in a state of confusion with no clear winner at first, Bloomberg’s candidacy gained strength as nervous moderate Democrats looked for an alternative to the then-slumping Biden. Bloomberg pitched himself as a competent manager who wasn’t intimidated by Donald Trump and would spend whatever it took to defeat him.

But Bloomberg’s decision to participate in primary debates after a DNC rule change allowed him to take part proved fateful; his performance in the debate in Nevada on Feb. 19 was so weak that one poll showed that his favorability numbers had dropped by 20% the next day. Though Bloomberg did better in the second debate he took part in, in South Carolina, the debates showed that even his large, slick advertising campaign couldn’t hide his weaknesses as a candidate.

Bloomberg’s record as mayor and as a business executive came under intense scrutiny as he became a more serious candidate; most notably, his record on stop-and-frisk and the history of allegations of sexism at his company became issues in the campaign. Bloomberg’s rivals effectively used these issues against him, particularly Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who memorably challenged Bloomberg on the debate stage on nondisclosure agreements signed by women who had made accusations at his company.

Since the beginning of his run, Bloomberg had promised to continue to use his campaign infrastructure and money to support whoever the Democratic nominee is. However, Bloomberg qualified this somewhat over the last week of his campaign as Sanders’ campaign said it didn’t want his money; he told the Houston Chronicle that he wouldn’t support Sanders if the senator's team didn’t want the support.