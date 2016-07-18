Here’s What Actually Happened During Monday's Republican Convention Chaos

Anti-Trump delegates tried to force a roll call vote over critical rules that require them to vote a certain way. It didn’t work — but people are furious with how it played out. “What they did was crooked and abusive.”

CLEVELAND — Anti-Trump delegates staged their last stand on the convention floor on Monday — and came up short, prompting minutes of televised disruptions and confusion in the aftermath as delegates tried to determine exactly what happened.

Their goal was to force the convention to hold a roll call vote that they hoped would reject convention rules, which include clauses requiring delegates to vote for the candidate to which they’re bound, and, just as importantly, become a live televised showcase of anti-Trump discontent.

Those rules were agreed upon in a lengthy committee meeting last week, a vote that dashed the anti-Trump delegates’ hopes of becoming unbound and voting their conscience.

On Monday, down to their final hopes, anti-Trump leaders said they had enough support to force a roll call vote of all delegates, but they were foiled at the last minute.

In order to force a roll call vote on the rules package, the delegates needed to collect signatures from a majority of seven state delegations. Over the course of Monday, organizers put out word that they had 11 states — more than they needed.

But when the issue came to the floor on Monday after an initial ruckus on the floor with pro- and anti-Trump delegates both shouting, the announcement from the stage was bad news for the rebels: Only received petitions from nine states, the chair announced, and then three states had fallen below the signature threshold and been withdrawn. In other words, the roll call vote on the rules would not occur, and the rules package was going to be voted on in a voice vote.

Chaos reigned on the floor for a few moments as anti-Trump delegates reacted to the news. A text message went out on the text messaging system being used by the anti-Trump delegates: “Rigged election. Walk out.” Sen. Mike Lee, who has emerged as one of the most prominent members of the movement in favor of unbinding delegates, shouted “NO!” and later “point of order!” trying to be heard by the chair. Meanwhile, convention whips and Trump staff hovered on the floor, monitoring the situation.

“I have no idea what’s going on right now,” Lee said during an unexpected pause in the proceedings in which smooth jazz started playing from the stage. “This is surreal.”

“It’s strange, this is a political convention,” he said. “People have taken time off from work, they’ve come from all over the United States to be here. People can be unheard anywhere. They can be unheard at their workplace. They can be unheard at home. They can be unheard with their friends and their neighbors. They don’t travel hundreds or even thousands of miles to be unheard at their own party’s national convention.”

“The chairman of the convention walked off the stage and left it completely unattended for five or 10 minutes,” the senator said.

“We want this to be a robust party that celebrates and welcomes its grassroots activists, rather than shunning them, rather telling them that their vote doesn’t matter, rather than telling them they don’t really have a say in the rules of their convention,” Lee said.

Immediately, people sought answers as to which states had dropped out of the petition drive.

“We don’t know and we have a right to know that,” said Kendal Unruh, a Colorado delegate who led the failed push in the Rules Committee to pass a “conscience clause” last week, when asked if she knew which states had withdrawn.

“Of course we were cheated,” Unruh said. “This is a very obvious rigging of the system.”

“They’re afraid to count the votes,” said Arizona delegate Tyler Mott. “How pathetic is that?”

There were even some delegates who walked out, notably the Colorado delegation. Though the Iowa delegation was reported to have walked out, BuzzFeed News spoke with several Iowa delegates who said there had been no walkout.