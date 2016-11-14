Breitbart Writer Leaves As Site Becomes “More Controlled”

“The fulfillment of all of my political and sociocultural fantasies all at the same time.” A new White House aide is a “classy barbarian.”

WASHINGTON — A Breitbart News reporter is leaving the site following Donald Trump’s victory in the election, he confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

In Facebook posts earlier this evening, Patrick Howley, a former Daily Caller writer who had been with Breitbart since the summer of 2015, announced that he was leaving the site.

“My time with Breitbart News has come to an end,” Howley wrote. “I am proud of the work that I was part of and the people with whom I worked. My patriotism, however, continues apace.” In a follow-up post, Howley wrote that he was “unemployed of [his] own volition.”

Howley confirmed his departure to BuzzFeed News, saying in an email, “I just kind of looked around at a room full of TV screens and there was a tremendous moment of dramatic irony and I just sort of realized the fulfillment of all of my political and sociocultural fantasies all at the same time. It was a tremendous moment. And so I wished Breitbart well, they’re amazing people, and I told them I resign, and they wished me well. It was a beautiful experience. I just have to write whatever I want now, or else this all meant nothing.”

Asked to clarify what he meant, Howley said that the site had become more “controlled” recently.

“Bannon used to let me write whatever I want, but it’s much more controlled now,” Howley said. “They’re doing more of a newswire type thing. I don’t want to do that. I’ve helped to achieve something over the last year and a half. It’s hard to say exactly what has been achieved, where it is headed, or how long it will last. But it’s all pretty interesting food for thought. But yeah, you can’t do Breitbart forever. There’s only so much you can do.

“It only became more controlled recently, but not in a political sense. They’re doing more of a breaking-news livewire kind of thing, and that’s just not my skill set. It’s just a different, project, I guess. Smart people. I wish them well,” Howley said. Howley described Bannon as “Charlemagne” and a “classy barbarian.”