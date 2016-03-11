Breitbart Spokesman Quits As Trump Campaign Controversy Blows Up

"When you can’t give an organization 100% of your ability, the best thing to do is move on just for yourself and for them," Kurt Bardella told BuzzFeed News.

Breitbart spokesman Kurt Bardella is no longer working with the company in the wake of controversy over Donald Trump's campaign manager allegedly roughly handling one of the site's reporters.



Bardella told BuzzFeed News on Friday that he had informed Breitbart of his decision to drop them as a client earlier this afternoon.

"When you can’t give an organization 100% of your ability, the best thing to do is move on just for yourself and for them," Bardella, a former spokesman for Darrell Issa, said.

Asked if it would be fair to say he was parting ways with Breitbart because he disagrees with its handling of the situation with Michelle Fields, Bardella said "It would be fair for you to say that" but that he wasn't going to.

"What I personally feel is one thing, but as someone who's supposed to represent them at the public-facing side of this, I was at the point where I couldn’t give 100% of myself and best thing to do was to let them know that," Bardella said.

Breitbart posted a story on Friday that called into question whether Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski did yank Fields at a press conference in Florida on Tuesday, appearing to side with the Trump campaign over their own reporter.

Fields filed a police report against Lewandowski, Independent Journal reported. The Trump campaign has denied that Lewandowski manhandled Fields at the press conference and has publicly impugned Fields, despite eyewitness accounts, audio, and video that back up her version of events.

After the publication of this story, Bardella tweeted that "Life is too short to invest your time in what you don’t believe or aren’t passionate about" and sent tweets critical of Trump: