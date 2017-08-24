Here's A Bunch Of Times The US Has Called On Pakistan To Stop Harboring Terror Suspects

The US president said there would be a new approach to dealing with Pakistan in a speech on Monday evening. "New" is a bit of a strong word.

On Monday night, President Donald Trump gave a long awaited speech discussing foreign policy, focusing on the future US commitment to Afghanistan.

One of his big points was that, moving forward, the US would be holding Pakistan to account.

Notably, Trump called for Pakistan to "change immediately" its tendency to harbor individuals and groups linked to terror.

"No partnership can survive a country’s harboring of militants and terrorists who target US service members and officials," Trump said. "It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilization, order, and to peace."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the next day that the US would consider punishing Pakistan should the country not crack down on terror organizations within its borders.