A Photographer Took A Bunch Of Photos With Fake Food In Areas Of Extreme Poverty And People Are Angry The photo series has been called "tasteless and crass."

A photo series recently profiled by an international photo agency on Instagram has attracted criticism of being the latest example of "poverty porn." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

Photographer Alessio Mamo's work was featured on the World Press Photo (WPP) Instagram account, which has almost 1 million followers, after he won second prize in one of its photography competitions this year. World Press Photo / Instagram

The project, titled "Dreaming Food," was shot last year in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, in northern India. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @alessio_mamo

Mamo, an Italian photographer who has worked since 2008, mainly shoots issues around the European refugee crisis. Alessio Mamo / Facebook

The photos were a "conceptual project about the hunger issue in India," Mamo explained in a caption on the post "I brought with me a table and some fake food, and I told people to dream about some food that they would like to find on their table." Mamo wrote that "the idea of this project was born after reading the statistics of how much food is thrown away in the West, especially during Christmas time."

But people have savaged the premise of the photos, with many of the comments directed toward WPP's decision to publish the images. Whitney Nails / Instagram

Simon Majumdar / Twitter

Many people felt that the set-up was incredibly exploitative. Diastopia / Instagram

Ashley Crow / Instagram

The images — and the concept — are profoundly disrespectful and upsetting, according to a lot of people online. Melissa Lyttle / Twitter

T G Shenoy / Twitter

In a statement on Medium , the WPP said Mamo was selected to take over the account after winning second place for his photograph of 11-year-old Manal , a victim of a landmine in Iraq. The statement continued that they give "guidelines" for photographers taking over the Instagram account — as Mamo had done between July 16 and July 22. "The photographers are responsible for selecting their work to show and writing their captions," the statement said. "Above all else, we ask photographers to be transparent about what they do, how they do it, and why they do it." They continued that none of the other photographs featured on the account (aside from Manal) had been recognised by the WPP. They added: "Being a platform we do not limit photographer’s choices beyond the guidelines provided, and we ask the photographers to respond directly to the audience when questions arise."

In the comments below his photos, Mamo himself responded to the criticism. Instagram

In another reply he explained his "conceptual project" was intended to criticize the way in which Western societies throw away large amounts of food. He said that his intention had been to represent, "in a stereotyped way," the Indian landscapes to reinforce the concept of waste. "This was the idea behind [it], maybe I did it wrong, or maybe just you don’t like or you think it’s unethical," he wrote. "I always try in my photojournalistic projects and approach to break stereotypes and be careful of not misrepresent[ing] the society I am with, [and by] trying to engage with the people."

BuzzFeed News has contacted Mamo and WPP for further comment.