This Is How World Leaders Have Reacted To Trump's Refugee Ban

"The necessary, decisive battle against terrorism does not justify a general suspicion against people of a certain origin or a certain religion," a spokesperson for Angela Merkel said.

World leaders have criticized US president Donald Trump's executive orders to restrict visas and refugees, with Germany's Angela Merkel labelling it unjustified.

In a statement Sunday morning, the German Chancellor said the fight against terrorism did "not justify a general suspicion against people of a certain origin or a certain religion".

A spokesperson, who confirmed that Merkel and Trump had spoken over the phone Saturday, said: "She is convinced that the necessary, decisive battle against terrorism does not justify a general suspicion against people of a certain origin or a certain religion.

"The Geneva Refugee Convention requires the international community take in war refugees on humanitarian grounds. All signatory states are obligated to do so.

"The Chancellor explained this policy to the US President in their call yesterday," the spokesperson continued. "The German government will now examine what consequences the measure will have for German citizens with double citizenship and will represent their interests, if necessary, before our American partners."