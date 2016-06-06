Turkey's President Reckons Women Are "Deficient" Unless They Have Children

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan added he believed all women should have "at least" three children.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called women who choose not to have children "incomplete" and "deficient."

The Turkish president was addressing the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) conference on June 5 in Istanbul, where he opened a new building for the association.

"A woman who abstains from maternity by saying 'I am working' means that she is actually denying her femininity," Erdoğan told the crowd, according to the Hurriyet Daily.

He went on to say: "A women who rejects motherhood, who refrains from being around the house, however successful her working life is, is deficient, is incomplete."

Finally, Erdogan recommended all women should have "at least" three children.