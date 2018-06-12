Here's What You Need To Know About What Went Down At The Trump And Kim Jong Un Summit

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un signed a document at the end of their summit in Singapore agreeing to establish new relations for "peace and prosperity" between the US and North Korea.

According to the agreement, North Korea repeated promises first made in an earlier summit with South Korea to work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

But in a press conference after the historic first meeting between a sitting US president and a leader of North Korea, Trump provoked more questions than he answered.

The 65-minute conference covered ending the long-standing arrangement of joint military exercises with South Korea, attempting to bring home the thousands of US troops stationed in the country, and suggesting that North Korea should build condos on beaches currently used for military exercises.

"We will be stopping the war games, which will save us a tremendous amount of money, unless and until we see that the future negotiation is not going along like it should," Trump said, in an unexpected announcement that was not part of the agreement signed with Kim.

It was unclear whether the Trump administration informed South Korea about Trump's statement on joint military exercises before he made it, but South Korean President Moon Jae-in later praised Trump, saying he "achieved a feat that no one else has ever delivered."

At his press conference, Trump then veered into a bizarre discussion about how he had suggested to the North Korean leader could revitalize his country's economy by building hotels and condos on beaches usually used for military exercises. "I said, boy, wouldn't that make a great condo," Trump said.

"You see that whenever they're exploding their cannons into the ocean."

Ahead of the press conference, the main focus was on the wording of the "comprehensive" agreement Trump said he and Kim had signed, in which North Korea committed to "work toward complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.