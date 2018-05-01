BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Teen’s Video Of Her Surprising Her Dad At Work Before Prom Is So Pure

news

This Teen’s Video Of Her Surprising Her Dad At Work Before Prom Is So Pure

"The look on his face."

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Headshot of Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 1, 2018, at 9:55 a.m. ET

Last weekend, Twitter user Vanessa Macedo celebrated her prom.

Vanessa Macedo

Before heading off for the night, the 18-year-old from California took a video of her surprising her dad at work. It went very, very viral.

My dad was upset that he couldn’t see me on my prom day so I decided to surprise him..and let me just say, I love being his “güerita” 💗💗 https://t.co/1d0SVkJQ51
VANE @vanesssamace

My dad was upset that he couldn’t see me on my prom day so I decided to surprise him..and let me just say, I love being his “güerita” 💗💗 https://t.co/1d0SVkJQ51

Reply Retweet Favorite

Macedo told BuzzFeed News she and her dad are close, and that he works really hard to support her and her family, so he had to work the night of her prom.

Vanessa Macedo

"My sister and I had planned just a couple hours beforehand to surprise him, because she noticed that he was asking a lot about me," she explained.

Vanessa Macedo
ADVERTISEMENT

"It was such an unforgettable moment for me."

Vanessa Macedo

"I love all the positive feedback and messages I’ve been getting back," she said.

&quot;I didn’t think anyone would love it as much as me and my dad, but I’m glad they have,&quot; she said.She said she only put the video up because she was bored, and didn&#x27;t even notice the notifications at first because she and her family were celebrating her brother&#x27;s birthday when the video started to go viral.
Vanessa Macedo

"I didn’t think anyone would love it as much as me and my dad, but I’m glad they have," she said.

She said she only put the video up because she was bored, and didn't even notice the notifications at first because she and her family were celebrating her brother's birthday when the video started to go viral.

Macedo said she was super proud of her dad. "He has always been such a hard worker and I am very blessed to have a dad like him!"

Vanessa Macedo

People love the video, and especially her relationship with her dad.

Vic Benitez
ADVERTISEMENT
Maralapopis
Pam
Mary Gomez
Mariah
ADVERTISEMENT
m.
Isaac

And here's a pic of Macedo and her dad!

Vanessa Macedo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT