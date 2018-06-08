BuzzFeed News

This Mom Took A Heartbreaking Photo Of A Poem Kindergarteners Recite During Active Shooter Drills

The handwritten rhyme on the blackboard was set to the tune of "Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star" and is meant to help the children prepare for an attack.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Posted on June 8, 2018, at 4:56 a.m. ET

Earlier this week, a Twitter user named Georgy Cohen posted this photo she took in a classroom at a school she was considering for her 5-year-old daughter.

Georgy Cohen

The handwritten poem on the blackboard was set to the tune of "Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star" and is meant to help the kindergarteners prepare for an active shooter situation.

Georgy Cohen @radiofreegeorgy

This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener’s classroom.

"I was surprised and then just sad," the 38-year-old from Somerville, Massachusetts, told BuzzFeed News.

Georgy Cohen

Cohen was visiting prospective kindergartens for her daughter.

As of May 25, CNN reported that there had already been 23 school shootings — or just over one a week — this year.

Following the Parkland school shooting in February of this year, there has been a fresh push – mostly from the students themselves – to change laws around gun control. Seventeen people were killed in the Valentine's Day attack, and a further 17 were injured.

In 2012 the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting shocked the US. Twenty children aged between 6 and 7 were killed, as well as six adult staff members, before the shooter turned the gun on himself.

Her photo has been shared all over social media, with many calling the poem "heartbreaking."

"I don’t blame the school at all — they are doing exactly what they need to do to keep little kids safe. I blame our prevailing culture and chronic inaction as a country," she said, adding that she did not want to identify the school.

People were distraught that this is the reality that their children would face in school.

Cohen said a lot of people had called her picture dystopian. "I think that’s important," she said. "It’s important that we don’t let this feel normal, that we continue to be shocked and disgusted and reckon with the sick feeling in our stomachs."

"This is not okay and should not be normal, and we should be fighting for change," she said.

People compared the image to a horror film.

Many quoted the tweet and called for a change to gun laws.

Cohen said that the viral reaction had been exhausting, but that she was glad that people were shocked.

"If it gets people not just thinking and reflecting but acting more meaningfully toward gun reform, all the nonsense will have been worth it," she said.

