This Mom Took A Heartbreaking Photo Of A Poem Kindergarteners Recite During Active Shooter Drills

Georgy Cohen

As of May 25, CNN reported that there had already been 23 school shootings — or just over one a week — this year.

Following the Parkland school shooting in February of this year, there has been a fresh push – mostly from the students themselves – to change laws around gun control. Seventeen people were killed in the Valentine's Day attack, and a further 17 were injured.

In 2012 the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting shocked the US. Twenty children aged between 6 and 7 were killed, as well as six adult staff members, before the shooter turned the gun on himself.