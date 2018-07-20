This Arab Celebrity Is Being Called Out For Saying Domestic Workers Shouldn't Get A Day Off
"They get a day off every single week! What's left?" Sondos al Qattan said.
This is Sondos Al Qattan. She's a makeup blogger based in Kuwait.
She has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, as well as more than 100,000 on Twitter, and mainly posts about makeup.
But on July 14 she posted a video where she discussed hiring a domestic worker. The clip was taken down, but not before it was ripped and parts of it were rapidly shared on Twitter, and it remains up on YouTube.
In the video, she says, "For people who want to go get a Filipino domestic worker, what are these ridiculous work contracts you've got to sign?"
Al Qattan was referencing laws introduced last year that aimed to provide some protections for domestic help who work in the region's notorious Kafala system.
Qattan says, "But how can you have a servant in your house who gets to keep their passport with them? Where are we living? If they ran away and went back to their country, who'll refund me?"
"Even worse is that they get a day off every single week! What's left? Honestly, with this new contract, I just wouldn't get a Filipino maid. She'd only work six days a week and get four days off a month."
People online were furious about al Qattan's remarks.
Some said they needed to report her on Instagram.
And others recommended boycotting her products and recommendations.
Following the outcry, al Qattan has disabled comments on her Instagram, and went through deleting negative remarks.
BuzzFeed News has contacted al Qattan for comment.
Ikran Dahir and Munzer al-Awad contributed reporting to this story.
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
