BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Is How You Can Help People Affected By Hurricane Harvey

news / hurricaneharvey

This Is How You Can Help People Affected By Hurricane Harvey

At least two people have died after a huge storm crashed into the coast of Texas and swept across the state, causing devastating flooding.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Headshot of Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 1, 2017, at 11:08 a.m. ET

Posted on August 27, 2017, at 5:12 p.m. ET

Nick Oxford / Reuters

Thousands of people have been affected by Tropical Storm Harvey. Many have been displaced from their homes, or are still waiting for rescue responders. Here is how you can help:

1. Donate to humanitarian and relief organizations.

Save the Children is already working with families displaced by the disaster in San Antonio. You can donate here.

The Salvation Army is helping to shelter 400 men at its Harbor Light Center, more than 100 women and children at Family Residence, and close to 40 women at Sally's House, according to a statement. You can donate here.

The Homeless Coalition is also working toward specifically helping those already on the streets when the storm hit. Currently, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, it was still assessing the impact of the storm. "Once we are able to, we will assess the needs of our partners who serve homeless individuals and will be sure to let people know how they can help," they said. You can donate here to help those efforts.

Apple has set up a way to donate directly to the American Red Cross through iTunes. Lyft has also set up a way to donate to the Red Cross. You can round up any fare and the money will do towards the organization until the end of September. Or you can donate here.

The Washington-based Global Giving Foundation has started an online fundraiser that will direct resources towards local efforts to rebuild and help in the storm's aftermath. You can donate here.

2. Offer a room or home to those whose houses have been destroyed.

Airbnb has created a portal that allows you to sign up to offer your home, or find somewhere to stay. The company has promised to waive all fees for placing those affected by the storm in safe houses. A spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that more than 100 people had already offered their homes since Aug. 24. They also announced that the scheme would be extended until Sept. 25. with homes in Austin, Dallas and just north of Houston, including The Woodlands, Waco and College Station, added. &quot;We encourage hosts in safe, inland areas to aid in this effort by listing their available rooms or homes on the platform to help the growing number of evacuees. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone in the path of the storm, and we thank the dedicated government and emergency response personnel who are keeping our communities safe,&quot; Kellie Bentz, head of global disaster response and relief, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.
Handout . / Reuters

Airbnb has created a portal that allows you to sign up to offer your home, or find somewhere to stay.

The company has promised to waive all fees for placing those affected by the storm in safe houses. A spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that more than 100 people had already offered their homes since Aug. 24. They also announced that the scheme would be extended until Sept. 25. with homes in Austin, Dallas and just north of Houston, including The Woodlands, Waco and College Station, added.

"We encourage hosts in safe, inland areas to aid in this effort by listing their available rooms or homes on the platform to help the growing number of evacuees. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone in the path of the storm, and we thank the dedicated government and emergency response personnel who are keeping our communities safe," Kellie Bentz, head of global disaster response and relief, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Help organizations assisting people with disabilities.

Portlight is an emergency group that specifically helps the people with disabilities during natural disasters. In the immediate aftermath of Harvey, the group said in a statement: &quot;We are already hearing from people being turned away from shelters, denied sign language interpreters and many of the same issues we&#x27;ve heard throughout past disasters.&quot;You can donate to the organization here.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Portlight is an emergency group that specifically helps the people with disabilities during natural disasters.

In the immediate aftermath of Harvey, the group said in a statement: "We are already hearing from people being turned away from shelters, denied sign language interpreters and many of the same issues we've heard throughout past disasters."

You can donate to the organization here.

4. Donate blood.

In the wake of the storm, South Texas hospitals have put out an urgent call for blood donations. Prior to Harvey&#x27;s landfall, the organization had already warned hospitals that &quot;less than a day’s supply is available.&quot;The hospitals are urging all donors in San Antonio or New Braunfels to give blood, especially O Negative ones. You can find a list of your nearest blood bank and donation point here.
Tim Boyle / Getty Images

In the wake of the storm, South Texas hospitals have put out an urgent call for blood donations. Prior to Harvey's landfall, the organization had already warned hospitals that "less than a day’s supply is available."

The hospitals are urging all donors in San Antonio or New Braunfels to give blood, especially O Negative ones. You can find a list of your nearest blood bank and donation point here.

5. Donate to food banks.

If you&#x27;re in Texas, you can find your nearest food bank here — and the list of local organizations that will be able to transport your food to those in need here.The organizations are encouraging people to donate canned meat, fish, fruit, powdered milk, cereal, and fruit cups. Other than food, organizations will also gratefully accept cleaning products like bleak and paper towels. Women&#x27;s sanitary products are often forgot, and always needed. In particular, the Houston Food Bank is accepting financial donations from outside Texas, they will use the money to best direct aid to those who need it.
Nick Oxford / Reuters

If you're in Texas, you can find your nearest food bank here — and the list of local organizations that will be able to transport your food to those in need here.

The organizations are encouraging people to donate canned meat, fish, fruit, powdered milk, cereal, and fruit cups. Other than food, organizations will also gratefully accept cleaning products like bleak and paper towels. Women's sanitary products are often forgot, and always needed.

In particular, the Houston Food Bank is accepting financial donations from outside Texas, they will use the money to best direct aid to those who need it.

6. Help animal rescue organizations.

The Texas SPCA is the largest animal shelter organization in North Texas. It&#x27;s been leading efforts to shelter pets during and after the storm. You can donate to the group here, but organizers are also asking for &quot;in kind&quot; contributions as their shelters cope with an influx of new animals. &quot;The supplies most needed are cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, large wire crates, toys, treats, pet beds, newspaper and gas gift cards,&quot; a statement said. The group is also putting out a renewed call for pets already in their centers to be fostered — allowing space for those recently rescued animals. You can see about fostering here.
Lm Otero / AP

The Texas SPCA is the largest animal shelter organization in North Texas. It's been leading efforts to shelter pets during and after the storm.

You can donate to the group here, but organizers are also asking for "in kind" contributions as their shelters cope with an influx of new animals. "The supplies most needed are cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, large wire crates, toys, treats, pet beds, newspaper and gas gift cards," a statement said.

The group is also putting out a renewed call for pets already in their centers to be fostered — allowing space for those recently rescued animals. You can see about fostering here.

7. Help out with the long-term recovery.

Although there are many people in immediate need, it&#x27;s also worth thinking about donating to or volunteering with an organization like the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group. CBDRG&#x27;s focus is on addressing unmet needs in the aftermath of natural disasters. You can donate money, materials, or time here. &quot;Currently we are asking for monetary donations to buy building materials when we are able to begin the rebuilding efforts,&quot; a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. A spokesperson for the veteran-led group Team Rubicon USA said the group will be on the ground in the aftermath when the all clear has been given by emergency services. You can volunteer or donate here. As of Monday, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they were &quot;launching water rescues tomorrow with volunteers in the Houston area, as local emergency agencies are strained.&quot;Habitat, who have 25 stores in the affected area, also said they are fundraising for relief efforts. Depending on how much they raise, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, they would assist with volunteers to help with residents longer term needs. You can donate here.
Charlie Riedel / AP

Although there are many people in immediate need, it's also worth thinking about donating to or volunteering with an organization like the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group.

CBDRG's focus is on addressing unmet needs in the aftermath of natural disasters. You can donate money, materials, or time here. "Currently we are asking for monetary donations to buy building materials when we are able to begin the rebuilding efforts," a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

A spokesperson for the veteran-led group Team Rubicon USA said the group will be on the ground in the aftermath when the all clear has been given by emergency services. You can volunteer or donate here. As of Monday, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they were "launching water rescues tomorrow with volunteers in the Houston area, as local emergency agencies are strained."

Habitat, who have 25 stores in the affected area, also said they are fundraising for relief efforts. Depending on how much they raise, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, they would assist with volunteers to help with residents longer term needs. You can donate here.

Live Updates: National Weather Service Says Texas Storm Is "Beyond Anything Experienced"

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT